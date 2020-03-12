Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 29 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. As society practices “social distancing” to slow the virus’ spread, many people who can work or learn from home are doing so. Gov. Jay Inslee has banned most events with more than 250 people, and King County has gone even further, prohibiting gatherings even smaller than that unless organizers take steps to mitigate transmission of the virus.
Public health officials on Wednesday announced 99 new cases statewide, and 5 new deaths — four in King County, one in Snohomish County.
“We’re running out of jurors,” says judge about civil trial delays
With fewer people reporting for jury duty in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, King County Superior Court judges are contacting attorneys involved in pending civil trials to let them know it could be 60 to 90 days before jurors are available to hear those cases, said Presiding Judge Jim Rogers.
“We’re running out of jurors,” and those who do report are being assigned to criminal trials, which take priority, Rogers said.
The scene at Costco in Seattle amid the coronavirus outbreak
Thirty-seven minutes after its doors opened, the checkout line at the Costco on Fourth Avenue was 10 people deep and a skirmish erupted as workers tried to unload a pallet of toilet paper that was promptly depleted.
“You don’t want to go back there,” one woman muttered after being spit out of the crowd.
Two women loaded their carts with cases of Spam. Two cases each. Then four. Then two more, just in case of, well … no one is really sure.
“Everyone take a deep breath!” someone said at the intersection of Whiteclaw and Cretors popcorn.
“There’s not enough beer!” said a man in a ponytail in mock panic as he smiled and shook his head in disbelief.
Tim Clothier of West Seattle stood in the long line and shrugged.
“I came in for black ink for my printer,” said Clothier, who works at Biojunction Sports Therapy.
He makes a weekly trip to the store for food and office supplies. Nothing major. No drama.
But this.
“I’ve never seen this before,” he said. “Only in pictures. Seven, eight deep? You usually walk right up to the register.”
A harried woman walked in front of him, stopped and looked around .
“Hi!” Clothier said brightly.
She didn’t hear him, and rushed away.
Trump might curtail travel to Washington state
President Donald Trump has reportedly said he might curtail some domestic travel to Washington state and other places where the coronavirus outbreak “gets too hot,” according to The New York Times.
He didn’t elaborate when questioned by a reporter in the Oval Office.
MLB expected to suspend spring training, delays start of season
The rite of spring that is Opening Day for Major League Baseball has been postponed.
Following the examples set by NBA, MLS, NHL and multiple NCAA conferences, multiple reports are saying MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will announce that spring training in Florida and Arizona will be shut on Friday, and the start of the regular season will be postponed.
Just 24 hours earlier, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on social gatherings of more than 250 people, including sporting events.
Mariners chairman John Stanton met with the media at the team’s complex in Arizona and said the team was expecting to move its opening home stand to another venue outside the Seattle area.
Grays Harbor County gets first case of COVID-19
Grays Harbor County Public Health officials reported the county’s first case of COVID-19, a man in his 60s who is in isolation and receiving care at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
In a news statement released Wednesday, Grays Harbor Community Hospital said it was notified that day of the positive result.
The hospital said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a Grays Harbor County resident who had visited King County in February. The patient came to the hospital’s emergency department and was evaluated, admitted, and placed in a “droplet isolation room.”
NHL 'pausing' season amid coronavirus concerns
The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.
“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‑20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” Bettman said in a statement.
The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the season and uncertainty about how many more — if any — could be played before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.
Canlis halts dining room service amid coronavirus outbreak
As the novel coronavirus continues its spread around Washington state, Canlis, Seattle’s premier fine-dining establishing, announced this morning that the restaurant will be closing temporarily.
“Starting Monday, we will close our restaurant and open three in its place: a breakfast bagel shed, a burger drive-thru for lunch and a family meal dinner delivery service,” the restaurant announced via its Facebook page. “Fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now. Instead, this is one idea for safely creating jobs for our employees while serving as much of the city as we can.”
Canlis’ closure comes a day after Gov. Jay Inslee’s order that banned gatherings of more than 250 people across three counties.
The coronavirus has hit Seattle’s restaurant industry hard. Earlier this week, several restaurants announced their closures due to the drop in business caused by the pandemic, and on Wednesday night, Seattle restaurant titan Tom Douglas announced that he was temporarily closing 12 of his 13 restaurants.
PCC on Aurora closing after employee tests positive for Covid19.
PCC Community Markets closed its Green Lake Aurora store today after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A statement on the PCC website says the store will reopen on Friday after a deep clean of the building, at 7504 Aurora Ave. N.
The statement said the food co-op’s managers are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health authorities’ guidelines. The staffer who was sick last worked on Sunday, March 8. The company says other staff was in close contact with the infected deli worker and may have been exposed to the virus. They are self-quarantining.
The infected employee worked in the kitchen and is unlikely to have had contact with the public.
The company said it will close the kitchen and deli for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution.”
If anyone who shopped at the store recently exhibits symptoms, they’re encouraged to contact healthinfo@pccmarkets.com.
Some Uber, Lyft, taxi drivers request economic support during coronavirus outbreak
Some drivers for taxis and ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have sent a letter to Seattle, King County, Washington state and national leaders requesting economic relief during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter from Teamsters Local 117, drivers who are members are making the following requests:
- That drivers receive up to $1,000 per week in emergency income stabilization, plus suspension of fees drivers pay to operate under the service
- That drivers receive rent and mortgage assistance; that drivers in need receive and emergency food assistance; that authorities halt evictions and do not shut off utilities
- That Uber and Lyft eliminate all commissions on trips and suspend surge pricing during the state of emergency
“We appreciate the effort state and local elected leaders are taking to respond to this crisis, but we can’t allow drivers at the front lines to fall through the cracks,” said Joshua Welter, a union representative for Teamsters Local 117, in a news call.
Uber and Lyft drivers are classified by the companies as independent contractors, not employees, meaning they do not receive company-provided health insurance nor paid sick leave.
“This month I was able to pay my rent, next month I don’t know,” said Uber driver Ubah Dahraan.
Access drivers receive gloves, sanitizer; vehicles get nightly cleanings
MV Transportation, the private company that operates King County Metro Access, has begun providing all its drivers with gloves and hand sanitizer.
Drivers raised concerns for weeks that they were not given protective tools to assist riders on and off the bus. Access, a paratransit program, serves people with disabilities and seniors — individuals who could be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Each bus has been equipped with sanitizer and 4,500 pairs of gloves that arrived Tuesday for more than 300 employees. MV ordered more to accommodate a larger and longer need, said Laura Bolinger, a representative for the union, Teamsters Local 117, that represents MV drivers.
In meetings Tuesday and Wednesday between MV and the union, MV said workers started sanitizing Access vehicles on a nightly basis beginning March 7.
The meetings also addressed the possibility of temporary layoffs, given the reduction in demand during the coronavirus outbreak. More details should be known by the end of the week, Bolinger said.
Pac-12 Tournament canceled
Wednesday’s nightcap between No. 11 Washington State and No. 6 Colorado at T-Mobile Arena was the final game of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, after the conference decided to cancel the remainder of the 2020 event due to concerns about the coronavirus illness on Thursday.
“The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice,” the release read. “This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.”
Most other major and mid-major conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC, announced their tournaments would not continue due to COVID-19.
Iran’s coronavirus burial pits are so vast they’re visible from space
Iran, a nation of about 80 million people, has suffered a particularly deadly surge of coronavirus infections.
Iran’s Health Ministry says that 429 people have died of the virus, and more than 10,000 have fallen ill.
Its burial pits are so vast they can be seen from space, according to expert analysis.
At the Behesht-e Masoumeh complex in Qom, about 80 miles south of Tehran, the excavation of a new section of the graveyard began as early as Feb. 21, satellite images show, and then rapidly expanded as the virus spread.
By the end of last month, two large trenches – their lengths totaling 100 yards – were visible at the site from space.
According to expert analysis, video testimony and official statements, the graves were dug to accommodate the rising number of virus victims in Qom.
Some Starbucks may become drive-thru only
Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only, while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said, a day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.
“As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers.
Johnson emphasized that any closures will be temporary. The company said decisions will be made on a store-by-store basis.
U.S. Capitol closed to public until April
Congress is shutting the U.S. Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced today.
Congressional office buildings and the Congressional Visitor Center, through which tourists enter the Capitol, were also being shuttered.
The Capitol will be closed to all tours, including special ones led by House and Senate members and their aides. No tours will be permitted in the Capitol Visitor Center.
Only lawmakers, staff, journalists and visitors with official business will be permitted to enter the buildings. The closures begin at 5 p.m. Eastern time today, and the buildings are scheduled to reopen April 1.
Brazilian official who saw Trump in Fla tests positive for coronavirus
A close aide to Brazil’s president who attended a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend tested positive for coronavirus, the New York Times reported.
Fabio Wajngarten, President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, had his diagnosis confirmed by a second test on Thursday, according to a statement from the presidential palace. He was part of the presidential entourage during a trip to Florida earlier this week. Pictures posted on social media show him side-by-side with Trump, wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.
Asked about the news, Trump said he was “not concerned.”
Archdiocese of Seattle suspends public mass
Catholic Archbishop Paul D. Etienne has ordered all parishes in the Archdiocese of Seattle to suspend public celebration of the Eucharist because of the coronavirus outbreak, the archdiocese announced today.
The directive is effective immediately, the archdiocese announced, and comes on the heels of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.
“I want to acknowledge the best science that is out there, that basically says despite our best efforts, this epidemic is going to continue to spread,” the archbishop said. “That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be doing everything we possibly can to restrict the spread of this virus, of this epidemic.”
Even though public celebration of Mass is suspended, “every priest has an obligation to celebrate the Eucharist every day and certainly I want our priests to continue to do that,” the archbishop said. “And I want all of us to continue to pray for our efforts and the efforts of so many others to care for the sick and to slow down the spread of this virus.”
He asked everyone to practice good hygiene measures, care for loved ones and check on those who are homebound.
MLS suspending season
Major League Soccer is suspending matches for 30 days amid the coronavirus crisis and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back-end of the season, the league announced Thursday.
The action affects 12 games this weekend, including D.C. United’s visit to Cincinnati on Saturday. United was also scheduled to play at Philadelphia on March 22.
The Sounders postponed their March 21 match against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field in compliance with a mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle area.
The team had been planning to travel on Thursday via a charter flight to Houston for a MLS road match against the Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday.
The next home game is not until April 3 against New York City FC.
Routine temp and cough checks advised for Seattle and Silicon Valley, says CDC
Regular checks for temperature and cough are recommended for anyone entering workplaces, schools and child-care centers in the nation’s two areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic: Silicon Valley and the Seattle area.
The new guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggest canceling large gatherings of more than 250 people generally, and canceling gatherings of 10 or more people for organizations that serve high-risk communities, like those with diabetes, a weakened immune system, disease of the kidney, liver, heart, or lung, and those who are pregnant. Those in their 70s can have quadruple the risk of death as that of the general population if they are infected.
Churches and other faith-based and community gatherings should consider canceling meetings of any size and move to video-accessible venues or postpone or cancel events, the recommendations say.
Oregon, too, bans gatherings of more than 250
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday banned gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
The restriction follows the same ban announced Wednesday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which a minimum of 3 feet cannot be maintained, the order issued late Wednesday specified.
Also late Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported two men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon have become infected with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21.
Officials assume that thousands of Oregonians will get the virus.
Princess Cruises' suspension of global operations for 60 days affects Seattle trips
Princess Cruises, which has had two ships with coronavirus outbreaks, will stop sailing for 60 days because of the pandemic.
The Port of Seattle on Wednesday canceled the April 1 sailing of Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess from Bell Street Pier. And the Ruby Princess will no longer depart from Smith Cove May 9.
The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.
Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the virus.
The Miami cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
NEW YORK — The sell-off bludgeoning financial markets around the world got even worse Thursday as the economic pain caused by the coronavirus became more painfully clear. Worries are rising that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t do what’s needed to help soon.
After the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in a bear market for the first time in more than a decade, President Donald Trump said late Wednesday he would restrict travel from Europe in hopes of containing the virus. It’s the latest hit for an airline industry already battered by frightened travelers canceling plans, and market losses accelerated around the world as Trump spoke while giving few details about a big stimulus program that could help.
The S&P 500 dropped about 7% within the first few minutes of Thursday’s trading, steep enough to trigger an automatic halt to trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The index is set to join the Dow in entering a bear market after losing more than 20% from its record set last month, and one of the greatest eras in Wall Street’s history is crumbling.
The damage was worldwide and eye-popping. Read the full story here.
