While Washingtonians battle the destruction wildfires bring this time of year, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Tuesday news conference that the new season is also ushering in more coronavirus challenges, including the mass return of college students to some cities and indoor activities that could make social distancing harder.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers has come forward with a provocative new theory: that masks might help to crudely immunize some people against the virus. But the idea is unproven and comes with risks. Here’s what you should know.

The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) didn’t report updated COVID-19 numbers Tuesday afternoon, as it usually does each day. The agency says severe wind storm damage brought down its website, including its COVID-19 dashboard, as well as its phone lines.