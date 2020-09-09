While Washingtonians battle the destruction wildfires bring this time of year, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Tuesday news conference that the new season is also ushering in more coronavirus challenges, including the mass return of college students to some cities and indoor activities that could make social distancing harder.
Meanwhile, a team of researchers has come forward with a provocative new theory: that masks might help to crudely immunize some people against the virus. But the idea is unproven and comes with risks. Here’s what you should know.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) didn’t report updated COVID-19 numbers Tuesday afternoon, as it usually does each day. The agency says severe wind storm damage brought down its website, including its COVID-19 dashboard, as well as its phone lines.
Trump and Biden run vastly different pandemic campaigns
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina caps outdoor gatherings at 50 people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but don’t tell that to President Donald Trump. He basked in a largely maskless crowd of several thousand supporters during a campaign rally in this critical state.
A day earlier in Pennsylvania, Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, held a socially distanced meeting in a backyard. His team has been so attentive to local regulations that some staffers have left the room if they risked breaking the rules on crowd limits.
With less than eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, Trump and Biden are taking diametrically opposite approaches to campaigning during a pandemic — and the differences amount to more than political theater. The candidates are effectively staking out different visions for the country.
Greece: Fire sweeps through refugee camp on virus lockdown
A notoriously overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos was under coronavirus lockdown from an outbreak there when a major fire swept through and gutted much of the camp overnight.
The fire burned through container housing and left thousands of people in need of emergency shelter. Authorities scrambled to find a way to house now-homeless camp residents without creating more risk of the virus spreading.
“The combination of migration and the pandemic in these conditions is creating an exceptionally demanding situation,” Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said. Civil protection authorities declared a four-month state of emergency for public health reasons on Lesbos.
You may be hearing about a provocative new theory: that masks might help to crudely immunize some people against the virus. It has to do with an age-old concept that paved the way for the rise of modern vaccines, but even the idea has its risks. Here's what you should know.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been linked to more than 265,000 cases of COVID-19, in a new study that puts a whopping price tag on the super-spreader event.
In one of the world's first coronavirus epicenters, the first wave is over, and the hospital is calling back the survivors to measure what the virus has left in its wake. What they're finding in Bergamo, Italy, serves as a stark warning about the virus' long aftermath.
England has banned gatherings of more than six people, even in private homes, as cases spike. Break the rules and you could be fined up to 3,200 pounds — or more than $4,000.
—Kris Higginson
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.