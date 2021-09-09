President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to detail his administration’s plan to put pressure on private businesses, federal agencies and schools to enact stricter vaccination mandates and testing policies. The delta variant continues its spread across the United States, pushing the country’s daily average caseload over 150,000 for the first time since late January and killing roughly 1,500 people a day. Biden is set to deliver a speech at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) that will address about six areas where his administration can encourage — or, at this point, push — more eligible Americans to receive vaccines, according to the White House.
Meanwhile, state and local health officials say Washingtonians shouldn’t be overly concerned about the mu variant of the coronavirus, first identified in Colombia in January and first detected in Washington in April. A month later, the first mu variant was detected in King County and since then, the state’s most populous county has counted 39 total mu cases, fewer than four cases per week, county public health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said Wednesday. In August, 3,442 specimens were genetically sequenced from Washington residents, with mu representing about 0.4% of sequenced cases — compared to 98.2% of cases represented by the delta variant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
WHO says Africa’s already thin vaccine supply to drop by 25%
Africa’s already thin supply of COVID-19 vaccines has taken another significant hit, with the World Health Organization’s Africa director saying Thursday that for various reasons, including the rollout of booster shots, “we will get 25% less doses than we were anticipating by the end of the year.”
Matshidiso Moeti’s comments to reporters came as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said just over 3% of people across the African continent have been fully vaccinated. That coverage drops to around 1.7% in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the WHO.
African health officials were dismayed by Wednesday’s announcement that the global COVAX effort to distribute vaccines to low-and middle-income countries is again cutting its delivery forecast.
Moeti noted that while COVAX has delivered over 5 million vaccine doses to African countries in the past week, “three times as many doses have been thrown away in the United States alone” since March.
Resort is first in Hawaii to mandate vaccination for guests, workers
A resort in the famed tourist mecca of Waikiki will be the first in Hawaii to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and guests.
Starting Oct. 15, ’Alohilani Resort will require its employees, patrons and guests to show proof they’re fully vaccinated. The requirement will also apply to the six other Waikiki properties owned or operated by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company.
It’s the right thing to do as Hawaii grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the highly contagious delta variant, said Kelly Sanders, senior vice president of operations at Highgate Hawaii.
There were an average of 706 newly confirmed infection cases per day across Hawaii between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, according to the state Department of Health. Hawaii’s vaccination rate was nearly 76% for those 12 and older.
The virus' mu variant looks "very bad in a test tube," with the potential to sidle past vaccine-based immunity. But what matters is how it behaves outside that tube, and Washingtonians shouldn't be too concerned at this point, local and state health officials say. Here's the breakdown on recent mu cases in Washington, compared with delta cases.
President Joe Biden will amp up pressure on businesses and schoolsto launch stricter vaccination mandates as he outlines a six-pronged plan today. Check back here for details of his speech at 2 p.m. Seattle time.
How college students can cut COVID risk on campus: As universities and students alike grapple with serious health-related decisions, health experts have advice to make the tough calls easier — from choosing the best mask and partying safely to planning that trip home for Thanksgiving. It's a tricky new era, with one major university warning its faculty not to tell students if their classmates get COVID-19.