By
 

Health officials are bracing for a spike in people testing positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They’re concerned about transmission during Labor Day festivities.

Hundreds of worshipers — including many without masks — crowded the streets of Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood on Monday to sing, pray and protest after the city of Seattle shuttered Gas Works Park, where organizers had originally called for people to gather.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has changed how it reports testing totals, and testing data for the past few weeks is incomplete. Also: As of Aug. 28, the DOH is no longer publishing COVID-19 death counts on weekends. Instead, weekend deaths are added to death tallies reported on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The state Department of Health has changed how it reports testing totals, and testing data for the past few weeks is incomplete. Also: As of Aug. 28, the DOH is no longer publishing COVID-19 death counts on weekends. Instead, weekend deaths are added to death tallies reported on Mondays and Tuesdays.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Six months after getting COVID-19, Chimére Smith struggles to put sentences together and can't return to her teaching job. She's among many "long-haulers" for whom the virus is taking a toll on the mind, along with the body.

"People have relaxed too much." Sharp coronavirus spikes in the U.K., Spain and France are stoking concerns about what will happen this winter, and some defiant parents are rising up against a return to school buildings.

How to fix common mask problems: Your glasses fog up. The mask keeps slipping, but you don't want to touch it constantly. Here are easy ways to solve these and other annoyances.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories