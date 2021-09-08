The Seattle Seahawks joined the UW Huskies and Sounders FC in announcing Tuesday that fans will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game. All events at Climate Pledge Arena — including Kraken games — will require proof of vaccination for entry and a mask to be worn. The Mariners will require proof of vaccination beginning with any potential postseason games in October.
King County is working to develop a vaccine verification system that could go into effect next month at certain nonessential, high-risk settings, according to county officials. The system, which is in early phases of development, would make it easier for places like clubs, theaters and stadiums to check the vaccination status of their patrons.
Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it
Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
Clauson, a 45-year-old who lives in Hudson, Wis., went ahead and got the shot – and, a few days later, also got an earlier and heavier period than she was used to. A few weeks later, in early April, she told The Washington Post that she was frustrated with the lack of research on whether the vaccines impacted menstrual cycles.
“Is this not being discussed, or is it even being looked at or researched because it’s a ‘woman’s issue?’ ” Clauson asked at the time. “I hope that if this is going to be a side effect for women, that it’s being addressed and women know this could happen.”
Last week, she got her wish: The National Institutes of Health has awarded $1.67 million to researchers at five institutions to study potential links between coronavirus vaccinations and menstruation, the agency announced Aug. 30.
Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge
Bulgaria has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the 27-nation European Union and is facing a new, rapid surge of infections due to the more infectious delta variant. Despite that, people in this Balkan nation are the most hesitant in the bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Bulgaria has access to all four of the vaccines approved by the EU — Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson. But only 20% of adults in Bulgaria, which has a population of 7 million, have so far been fully vaccinated. That puts it last in the EU, which has an average of 69 % fully vaccinated. More than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, the EU’s third-highest death rate, behind only the Czech Republic and Hungary. In the last week, an average of 41 people have died each day.
Bulgaria’s largely failed inoculation campaign now risks putting the country’s ailing health care system under serious strain. In response, the government imposed tighter restrictions Tuesday.
