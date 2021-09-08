The Seattle Seahawks joined the UW Huskies and Sounders FC in announcing Tuesday that fans will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game. All events at Climate Pledge Arena — including Kraken games — will require proof of vaccination for entry and a mask to be worn. The Mariners will require proof of vaccination beginning with any potential postseason games in October.

King County is working to develop a vaccine verification system that could go into effect next month at certain nonessential, high-risk settings, according to county officials. The system, which is in early phases of development, would make it easier for places like clubs, theaters and stadiums to check the vaccination status of their patrons.

