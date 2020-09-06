Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
University dismisses 11 students who gathered in hotel room, won’t refund $36,500 tuition
Northeastern University says it has dismissed 11 students who gathered in a hotel room in violation of the school’s coronavirus policies and will not refund their tuition, marking one of the most severe punishments that college students have faced for breaking pandemic rules.
University staff members found the first-year students hanging out last week in a room at the Westin Hotel in downtown Boston, which Northeastern is using as a temporary dorm for about 800 students, according to a university statement. Officials instructed them to take a coronavirus test, then leave campus within 24 hours.
The students, who were part of a study abroad program that was held in Boston this semester, will not be refunded their $36,500 tuition payments, according to the university. Read the full story here.
Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage
Colleges across the nation — from New Mexico to Tennessee, Michigan to New York — are turning tests of human waste into a public health tool. The work comes as institutions hunt for ways to keep campuses open despite vulnerabilities like students’ close living arrangements and drive to socialize. The virus has already left its mark with outbreaks that have forced changes to remote learning at colleges around the country.
The tests work by detecting genetic material from the virus, which can be recovered from the stools of about half of people with COVID-19, studies indicate. The concept has also been used to look for outbreaks of the polio virus.
Sewage testing is especially valuable because it can evaluate people even if they aren’t feeling sick and can detect a few cases out of thousands of people, experts say. One wastewater-flagged quarantine of 300 students at Arizona State University, for example, turned up two cases. Both were students who were asymptomatic, but they could potentially still have spread the virus. Read the full story here.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gates Foundation's COVID-19 mission: The world's richest charity is taking aim at the pandemic by committing $650 million for treatments, vaccines and other health measures, but its prominence and the politicized environment has also made it a target of conspiracy theories. “A lot of what we depend on is the credibility that our voice and our mission does not have any ulterior motives other than wanting to save lives and provide opportunities for those in need,” the foundation's CEO tells The Seattle Times.
Schools and unions: Beyond the traditional back-and-forth over hours, pay and class sizes, union leaders have tried to position themselves as key decision-makers amid the pandemic — not only on redesigning school, but also on when and how to offer in-person classes again. Union members have much at stake: Almost 5% of Washington state's educators are 65 and older, the age demographic at the highest risk for serious complications from the coronavirus, according to a Seattle Times analysis.
Virginia Mason outbreak: Four employees and a patient at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.The four employees and the patient have been quarantined, and every patient and employee who works on that floor has been tested, with no new infections discovered, a hospital spokesman said. It's the second COVID-19 outbreak Virginia Mason has had since June, when four employees who worked in or near the hospital’s operating rooms contracted the virus.
Empty office space: As many employers extend work-from-home policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a vast amount of vertical space in downtown Seattle is leased but empty — more than 700 football fields, by one estimate. Tenants are scrambling to find flexibility in their leases while building owners and developers are examining options to convert offices into space that can be used in other ways, such as biomedical research.
White House fixation: President Donald Trump is so fixated on finding a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that in meetings about the U.S. pandemic response, little else captures his attention, according to administration officials. Trump has pressed health officials to speed up the vaccine timeline and, in recent days, he has told some advisers and aides that a vaccine may arrive by Nov. 1, which just happens to be two days before the presidential election.
