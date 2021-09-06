With new daily coronavirus cases ballooning above 160,901 nationally over the Labor Day weekend, and 3,499 locally, Washington officials reemphasized the importance of vaccinations and continued to reinforce public health measures with new outdoor mask mandates announced last week.
The holiday weekend also marked a less-than celebratory end to summer. After students returned to school last week, many for the first time in a year, the state and its residents are facing new questions about how children and families will fare as the virus continues to surge into fall.
Unvaccinated 49 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, King County data shows
Amid the ongoing debate over vaccine mandates, legal challenges and booster shots, a new dashboard maintained by King County confirms vaccinated residents are significantly better protected from illness, hospitalization and death compared with their unvaccinated counterparts, even as the delta variant surges through the state.
Over the past 30 days, unvaccinated people were seven times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals, making up 69% of cases.
Roughly 87% of hospitalizations comprised unvaccinated residents, a rate 49 times higher than the fully vaccinated population.
And 72% of people who died from the coronavirus in the past 30 days were not fully vaccinated, making the likelihood of death 32 times higher if an individual has not been vaccinated.
King County says this data is a strong indicator of the vaccines’ success because it measures risk, or the rate of disease in the community. It updates daily and provides an analysis over the past 30 days or for 2021, as well as providing more granular population information.
EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.
In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people 16 and older have received two doses, “to restore protection after it has waned.”
EMA’s experts are carrying out an “accelerated assessment” of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results from an ongoing trial in which about 300 healthy adults received a booster shot about six months after their second dose.
Pfizer has already submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administer for authorization of a third dose and the U.S. government said last month boosters would likely be available in late September. Israel has already started administering booster doses and the plan is under consideration in other countries for vulnerable populations, including France and Germany.
COVID Ravaged South America. Then Came a Sharp Drop in Infections.
RIO DE JANEIRO — Just a few weeks ago, COVID-19 was spreading across a cluster of nations in South America, overwhelming hospital systems and killing thousands of people per day.
Suddenly, the region that had been the at the enter of the pandemic is breathing a sigh of relief.
New infections have fallen sharply in nearly every nation in South America as vaccination rates have ramped up. The reprieve has been so sharp and fast, even as the delta variant wreaks havoc elsewhere in the world, that experts cannot quite explain it.