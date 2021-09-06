With new daily coronavirus cases ballooning above 160,901 nationally over the Labor Day weekend, and 3,499 locally, Washington officials reemphasized the importance of vaccinations and continued to reinforce public health measures with new outdoor mask mandates announced last week.

The holiday weekend also marked a less-than celebratory end to summer. After students returned to school last week, many for the first time in a year, the state and its residents are facing new questions about how children and families will fare as the virus continues to surge into fall.

