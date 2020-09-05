As the country heads into Labor Day weekend, public health officials are warning Americans against backyard parties and crowded gatherings, and to not make the same mistakes they did over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July.
On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization said they wouldn’t recommend any COVID-19 vaccine before it’s proved safe and effective, even as Russia and China have started using their experimental vaccines.
Colleges are using 'COVID dorms,' quarantines to keep virus at bay
With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it.
Sacred Heart University in Connecticut has converted a 34-room guest house at the former headquarters of General Electric to quarantine students. The University of South Carolina ran out of space at a dormitory for quarantined students and began sending them to rooms it rented in hotel-like quarters at a training center for prosecutors. The Air Force Academy sent 400 cadets to hotels to free up space on its Colorado base for quarantines.
The actions again demonstrate how the virus has uprooted traditional campus life amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in the U.S. and proven to be especially problematic for universities since the start of the school year. Many colleges quickly scrapped in-person learning in favor of online after cases began to spike, bars have been shut down in college towns, and students, fraternities and sororities have been repeatedly disciplined for parties and large gatherings.
Health officials such as White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx have been urging colleges to keep students on campus to avoid them infecting members of their family and community.
Summer without fairs leaves farm kids heartbroken
Another tradition mostly wiped away from the 2020 calendar by the coronavirus: Fairs.
About 80% U.S. state and county fairs have been called off or drastically scaled down by eliminating carnival rides, concerts and tractor pulls, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. Some are only allowing youth livestock competitions and auctions or opening for “fair food drive-thrus.”
The financial losses have been monumental — the association estimates the total is nearing $4 billion for fair organizations. That’s not counting the revenue for ride and concession operators and volunteer organizations that raise money by selling milkshakes and corn dogs.
And for those who have spent the past year feeding, cleaning and working with their animals in hopes of winning a blue ribbon and maybe some money for college, there is no replacing the missed experiences of the fair.
“I just love walking the goats in, they’re so happy in the show ring,” said Arrissa Swails, a high school senior in Toledo, Ohio who rises early to water her goats, fancy chickens and three dairy cows before school. “Honestly, it means everything to me. It’s definitely weird this year without it.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Welcome back: Chanie Stamford woke her daughters Mkinnley, 6, and Saniyah, 11, at 6 a.m. on Friday and told them to shower, eat breakfast and get dressed. Bright and early, they were up for an extraordinary first day of school: online, and at home. Seattle Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, kicked off its “soft start” to school Friday. There are no immediate plans to resume learning in-person.
Glitches galore: SPS students spent a few hours Friday getting to know their teachers and classmates over Microsoft Teams, but many families reported difficulty getting on the platform. Some said they were booted out of class calls or couldn’t access certain features such as the chat window or view camera feeds.
Money moves: Small and medium-sized Washington cities and counties that didn’t get coronavirus relief money directly from the federal government were given nearly $190 million this week from the state’s share of the funding. Details here.
We're No. 5: Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, more people have been taking daily walks or finding creative ways to work out at home. According to a study by Quote Wizard, outdoorsy Washington ranks fifth nationally on a list of states with the highest percentage of physically active people. The study used Centers for Disease Control data.
Biden tested: Joe Biden said Friday that he’d been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his general election campaign against President Donald Trump. The Democratic nominee also blasted Trump for downplaying the coronavirus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy.
Labor Day spike? Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health officials not to make the same mistakes they did over Memorial Day and July Fourth. Some officials fear that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings will cause the coronavirus to come surging back.
Death toll: The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could triple by year’s end, with an additional 1.9 million deaths, while a fall wave of infections could drive fatalities in the United States to 410,000, according to a new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
WHO promise: The head of the World Health Organization said the agency will not recommend any COVID-19 vaccine before it is proved safe and effective, even as Russia and China have started using their experimental vaccines and other countries have proposed streamlining authorization procedures.
