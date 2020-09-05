As the country heads into Labor Day weekend, public health officials are warning Americans against backyard parties and crowded gatherings, and to not make the same mistakes they did over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization said they wouldn’t recommend any COVID-19 vaccine before it’s proved safe and effective, even as Russia and China have started using their experimental vaccines.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.