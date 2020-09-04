By
 

While the growth of COVID-19 cases in Washington has slowed in recent days, it remains the sixth leading cause of death in King County, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, another recent report shows what could have been behind the recent coronavirus outbreak at a Bremerton hospital.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has changed how it reports testing totals, and testing data for the past few weeks is incomplete. Also: As of Aug. 28, the DOH is no longer publishing COVID-19 death counts on weekends. Instead, the number of weekend deaths will be added to death tallies reported on Mondays and Tuesdays.

FAQ Friday: Can you catch the virus through a building's ventilation system? Do we still need to worry about surfaces? We're breaking down what's known about the risks as businesses scramble to deal with fears about the air in their buildings.

A COVID-19 outbreak that spread through a Bremerton hospital might be traceable to certain medical procedures, according to a state report that also says staffers were using personal protective equipment longer than recommended.

A vaccine by Election Day? That's "extremely unlikely but not impossible," the White House's chief adviser on vaccines says, running counter to the optimism you might have heard.

UW's Huskies might play football in 2020, after all. The Pac-12 has a "groundbreaking" deal to test athletes every day for COVID-19. Here's how it would work. But it wouldn't happen right away, which has us thinking about the things we'll miss the most about fall football — like that view from Husky Stadium on a brilliant day.

Is your hand sanitizer safe and effective? An infectious-disease expert describes what to look for. Certainly stay away from the ones on the FDA's list of unsafe sanitizers.

"A godsend": As Seattle business owners talk about how aid from the city gave them a fighting chance after the pandemic hit, their experiences seem to suggest many businesses will need additional help.

COVID-19 has hit Gotham: Filming of Warner Bros.' much-anticipated "The Batman" is shut down after its star reportedly tested positive.

