While the growth of COVID-19 cases in Washington has slowed in recent days, it remains the sixth leading cause of death in King County, according to a new report.
Meanwhile, another recent report shows what could have been behind the recent coronavirus outbreak at a Bremerton hospital.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance
“Mulan” belongs in theaters, but don’t wait. Disney’s new movie shows great strength, beauty and action even on a small screen, our critic writes.
Stock your bookshelf with four Seattle-based crime fiction titles.
Missing the Washington State Fair? It's a no-go this year, but consider picking up fair food to go and setting up backyard fair fun for your kids with games, exhibits and more.
Students’ heartbreaking plea
More than 100 Washington high-school athletes rallied at the state Capitol in Olympia last night. As they called on the governor to reinstate a fall sports season, some pointed out the high stakes for their collegiate future and family finances.
The pleas were heartfelt and heartbreaking, but playing fall sports doesn’t align with COVID-19 realities, columnist Larry Stone writes.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
FAQ Friday: Can you catch the virus through a building's ventilation system? Do we still need to worry about surfaces? We're breaking down what's known about the risks as businesses scramble to deal with fears about the air in their buildings.
A COVID-19 outbreak that spread through a Bremerton hospital might be traceable to certain medical procedures, according to a state report that also says staffers were using personal protective equipment longer than recommended.
A vaccine by Election Day? That's "extremely unlikely but not impossible," the White House's chief adviser on vaccines says, running counter to the optimism you might have heard.
Is your hand sanitizer safe and effective? An infectious-disease expert describes what to look for. Certainly stay away from the ones on the FDA's list of unsafe sanitizers.
UW's Huskies might play football in 2020, after all. The Pac-12 has a "groundbreaking" deal to test athletes every day for COVID-19. Here's how it would work. But it wouldn't happen right away, which has us thinking about the things we'll miss the most about fall football — like that view from Husky Stadium on a brilliant day.
"A godsend": As Seattle business owners talk about how aid from the city gave them a fighting chance after the pandemic hit, their experiences seem to suggest many businesses will need additional help.
COVID-19 has hit Gotham: Filming of Warner Bros.' much-anticipated "The Batman" is shut down after its star reportedly tested positive.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Private security, hired by Seattle parks after police cleared Cal Anderson, leaves on first night
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 3: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Inslee extends 26 proclamations related to in-person services during COVID-19 pandemic
- A brief encounter, then gunshots. Now narratives fly after fatal Portland shooting.
- Seattle area could reach record-breaking temperatures next week