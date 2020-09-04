While the growth of COVID-19 cases in Washington has slowed in recent days, it remains the sixth leading cause of death in King County, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, another recent report shows what could have been behind the recent coronavirus outbreak at a Bremerton hospital.

