Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden.

Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases.

Meanwhile, three schools in Vancouver were placed on lockdown as a safety precaution Friday after anti-mask protesters tried to access school grounds. The lockdowns in Washington came a day after a father of an Arizona student who was ordered to quarantine at home confronted the school’s principal with zip ties.

