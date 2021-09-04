Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden.
Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases.
Meanwhile, three schools in Vancouver were placed on lockdown as a safety precaution Friday after anti-mask protesters tried to access school grounds. The lockdowns in Washington came a day after a father of an Arizona student who was ordered to quarantine at home confronted the school’s principal with zip ties.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
- How to properly wear a face mask to slow the spread of coronavirus
- How to improve your mask’s protection against COVID-19: Do’s and don’ts
- The delta variant and kids: Parents’ questions on school, masks answered
More
More on the COVID-19 pandemic
- Health officials advise White House to scale back booster plan for now
- King County to require masks at large outdoor gatherings
- More than 100 COVID cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden
- CDC: Unvaccinated people shouldn’t travel for Labor Day
- Full coverage of the coronavirus here and around the world
Virus pummels French Polynesia, straining ties with Paris
PAPEETE, Tahiti (AP) — France’s worst coronavirus outbreak is unfolding 12 time zones away from Paris, devastating Tahiti and other idyllic islands of French Polynesia.
The South Pacific archipelagos lack enough oxygen, ICU beds and morgue space – and their vaccination rate is barely half the national average. Simultaneous outbreaks on remote islands and atolls are straining the ability of local authorities to evacuate patients to the territory’s few hospitals.
“The problem is, there are a lot of deaths before we get there,” lamented Vincent Simon, the head of the regional emergency service.
French Polynesia is France’s latest challenge in juggling resources to battle the pandemic in former colonies that stretch around the world. With more than 2,800 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it holds France’s record for the highest infection rate.
And that’s only an estimate: Things are so bad that the multi-ethnic territory of about 300,000 has stopped counting new infections as local health authorities redeployed medical staff to focus on patient care and vaccinations instead of testing. More here.
Germany urges vaccine shots; warns of fall COVID-19 surge
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top health official is urging more citizens to get vaccinated, warning Saturday that if the vaccination numbers don’t go up the country’s hospitals may get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients toward the end of the year.
“We need at least 5 million vaccinations for a safe autumn and winter,” Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted.
More than 61% of the German population, or 50.9 million people, are fully vaccinated, but that’s less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks, while new infection cases have been going up again.
On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency reported 10,835 new COVID-19 cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.
“The number of people who have been vaccinated is too low to prevent an overburdening of the health system,” the health minister told daily Hannoversche Zeitung. He said currently 90% of COVID-19 patients in intensive care are unvaccinated, the German news agency dpa reported. More here.
Concerns rise over UK flu outbreak amid vaccine delays
LONDON (AP) — One of the U.K.’s largest suppliers of seasonal influenza vaccines warned Saturday that there could be delivery delays of up to two weeks as a result of a shortage of truck drivers.
In a statement that has accentuated concerns about the potential scale of this winter’s flu outbreak, vaccine company Seqirus blamed “unforeseen challenges linked with road freight delays” for the disruption to deliveries in England and Wales.
The company said it “is working hard to resolve the delay to allow customers to reschedule their influenza vaccination clinics.”
Though the severity of flu outbreaks vary each year, there are concerns that past lockdowns put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic might make U.K. residents more susceptible to the flu in the coming months. More here.
Health officials advise White House to scale back booster plan for now
WASHINGTON — Top federal health officials have told the White House to scale back a plan to offer coronavirus booster shots to the general public later this month, saying that regulators need more time to collect and review all the necessary data, according to people familiar with the discussion.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who heads the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned the White House on Thursday that their agencies may be able to determine in the coming weeks whether to recommend boosters only for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and possibly just some of them to start.
The two health leaders made their argument in a meeting with Jeffrey Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator. Several people who heard about the session said it was unclear how Zients responded. But he has insisted for months that the White House will always follow the advice of government scientists, wherever it leads. More here.
Florida grapples with COVID-19’s deadliest phase yet
MIAMI (AP) — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge.
A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward.
“That was one of the most devastating things ever,” said Bright, who also arranged the funeral last week of one of his closest friends.
Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus; a vibrant party scene; and a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns. More here.
Most Read Local Stories
- SeaTac woman attempted to hang 11-year-old son from a third-floor balcony, prosecutors say
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 3: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Baby J pod orca ailing; whale-watch tours ordered to keep away
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant recall won't be on Seattle's November ballot, despite summer of signature collecting
- 108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair