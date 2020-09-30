As schools reopen and sports and activities resume in some parts of the U.S., the virus is increasingly infecting American children and teens. And on Tuesday, a North Carolina university reported its first virus-related death: a 19-year-old student.
During the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night, President Donald Trump reinforced his skepticism of masks and of health officials’ advice, and former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump’s handling of the issue “totally irresponsible.”
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
South Korea has virus jump before holiday period
South Korea has reported 113 new cases of COVID-19, its first daily increase over 100 in five days, as the country entered a holiday break that officials fear would possibly worsen transmissions.
The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the caseload to 23,812, including 413 deaths.
While millions of South Koreans travel during Chuseok every year to visit relatives, officials have pleaded that people stay home to help stem transmissions. Nightclubs, bars, buffet restaurants and other establishments deemed as “high-risk” will be shut in Seoul during the holiday period to reduce gatherings.
Appalachian State student dies following COVID complications
The University of North Carolina system reported its first coronavirus-related student death on Tuesday since several campuses reopened with at least partial in-person learning last month.
Chad Dorrill, a 19-year student at Appalachian State University who lived off campus in Boone and took all of his classes online, died on Monday due to coronavirus complications, officials said.
The university reported a new high of 159 current COVID-19 cases among students on Tuesday. Nearly 550 students have tested positive for the virus since in-person classes resumed last month. Appalachian State remains open for in-person instruction.
Three North Carolina colleges, including UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and East Carolina University, have halted physical classes for undergraduate students, after reporting nearly 1,000 UNC students tested positive for COVID-19 after classes resumed in August.
Sharp virus spread in Madrid leads to new anti-outbreak plan
Madrid and its suburbs, the region in Europe where a second coronavirus wave is expanding by far the fastest, are edging toward stricter curbs on personal movement and social gatherings after a political dispute that has angered many Spaniards.
Health officials from Spain’s central government and the Madrid region agreed late Tuesday on a set of health metrics that should dictate standardized restrictions in cities with a population of 100,000 or more. The new plan needs to be approved at a meeting with health officials from all Spanish regions later Wednesday.
The deal follows weeks of a sour public disagreement on how to tackle uncontrolled virus clusters in the Spanish capital.
The central left-wing government has demanded tougher action in Madrid that wouldn’t only target the city’s working-class neighborhoods, while the center-right Madrid government resisted a city-wide partial lockdown for fear of damaging the regional economy further.
Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients, study finds
Scientists say genes that some people have inherited from their Neanderthal ancestors may increase the likelihood of suffering severe forms of COVID-19.
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.
“It is striking that the genetic heritage from the Neandertals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic,” Paabo said in a statement. “Why this is must now be investigated as quickly as possible.”
