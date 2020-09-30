By
 

As schools reopen and sports and activities resume in some parts of the U.S., the virus is increasingly infecting American children and teens. And on Tuesday, a North Carolina university reported its first virus-related death: a 19-year-old student.

During the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night, President Donald Trump reinforced his skepticism of masks and of health officials’ advice, and former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump’s handling of the issue “totally irresponsible.”

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients, study finds

Scientists say genes that some people have inherited from their Neanderthal ancestors may increase the likelihood of suffering severe forms of COVID-19.

A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

“It is striking that the genetic heritage from the Neandertals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic,” Paabo said in a statement. “Why this is must now be investigated as quickly as possible.”

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Sadie Davis-Suskind offers her version of gnocchi that highlights the delicate nature of the dumplings. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)
Sadie Davis-Suskind offers her version of gnocchi that highlights the delicate nature of the dumplings. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)

Recipes to try: Almost every region in Italy has its own gnocchi variation. This light, tender one comes from the Seattle kitchen of teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind. (Her panna cotta would go well for dessert.)

Need to zone out in front of the TV? Here are the most intriguing new streaming shows.

Or, check out a new book: Bestselling author Tana French’s eighth crime-fiction novel comes out next week. She talked with us about the surprising work of writing mysteries. And National Book Award winner Phil Klay is back with his visceral debut novel.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COVID-19 cases are rising among U.S. children as schools reopen and youth sports and other activities resume.

"Herd immunity" is still very far away, top epidemiologists say, with about 85% to 90% of Americans still susceptible to the coronavirus. That sharply contrasts with a theory, cited by Trump's pandemic adviser, that the U.S. is nearing herd immunity and therefore could soon reopen businesses and schools safely without precautions.

Now we know who really matters: The rapid daily testing that's saving the UW Huskies' football season sure would be a game-changer for regular students, too, columnist Danny Westneat writes. But the emphasis is on how coach Jimmy Lake will fare in his first big test, getting his players through the 2020 roller coaster.

The Tennessee Titans have the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. So far, their next game is still on.

Disney is laying off a quarter of its U.S. theme-park workers. Disneyland in California hasn't been allowed to reopen, much to the company's frustration, and attendance at Disney World in Florida is weak.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories