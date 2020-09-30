As schools reopen and sports and activities resume in some parts of the U.S., the virus is increasingly infecting American children and teens. And on Tuesday, a North Carolina university reported its first virus-related death: a 19-year-old student.

During the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night, President Donald Trump reinforced his skepticism of masks and of health officials’ advice, and former Vice President Joe Biden called Trump’s handling of the issue “totally irresponsible.”

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.