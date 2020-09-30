Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients, study finds
Scientists say genes that some people have inherited from their Neanderthal ancestors may increase the likelihood of suffering severe forms of COVID-19.
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.
“It is striking that the genetic heritage from the Neandertals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic,” Paabo said in a statement. “Why this is must now be investigated as quickly as possible.”
"Herd immunity" is still very far away, top epidemiologists say, with about 85% to 90% of Americans still susceptible to the coronavirus. That sharply contrasts with a theory, cited by Trump's pandemic adviser, that the U.S. is nearing herd immunity and therefore could soon reopen businesses and schools safely without precautions.
The Tennessee Titans have the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. So far, their next game is still on.
Disney is laying offa quarter of its U.S. theme-park workers. Disneyland in California hasn't been allowed to reopen, much to the company's frustration, and attendance at Disney World in Florida is weak.
