COVID-19 vaccination rates in Washington have risen significantly in the last month, adding to hospital and health officials’ wary optimism about recent virus trends as winter approaches. Still, they warned Wednesday, hurdles remain.

Meanwhile, the expansion of vaccine eligibility to about 28 million U.S. kids appears closer than ever — expected within weeks, possibly before October’s end — and it could improve the pandemic outlook for everyone. Vaccinations in kids could boost population immunity, quash cases in schools, and help fend off a severe fall or winter surge. Most important, pediatricians said, the vaccine offers long-awaited protection for children from the real danger of catching the virus.

In Washington, D.C., the Biden administration is striving to insulate the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic from a shutdown that looms if Congress cannot agree on a plan to keep the government funded past midnight Thursday.

Jackie Whited, a Wenatchee intensive care director, got COVID-19 before vaccines were available. She wound up with what may be a lifelong health problem — but she's back to working long hours to help a flood of desperately ill COVID-19 patients who are still "fighting with you to say this is not real." A look inside her hospital tells a story that's playing out across rural Washington, with medical centers so swamped that they're sending hundreds of patients to King County.

Vaccination rates have risen significantly in Washington and infections have dropped this month. But teens are far less vaccinated than adults, according to the latest data.

One family went to get flu vaccines, and their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID-19 shot.

Primetta Giacopini, age 105, survived two world wars and the Spanish flu, which killed her mother when Primetta was a toddler. But this month, her remarkable life ended the way it began — in a pandemic, as she died of COVID-19.

There are times in this pandemic when words feel vastly inadequate. That's where a new emoji comes in, expressing "quite the pandemic mood."

