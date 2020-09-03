With the world racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. government announced Wednesday that
states should be ready to distribute one by Nov. 1 — raising concerns among public-health experts that a vaccine approval could be rushed by political considerations ahead of a presidential election.
The Washington State Department of Health said later Wednesday that it hopes the federal government will “
critically evaluate these new vaccines for their safety and efficacy in an unbiased way.”
The state Department of Health has changed how it reports testing totals, and testing data for the past few weeks is incomplete. Also: As of Aug. 28, the DOH is no longer publishing COVID-19 death counts on weekends. Instead, the number of weekend deaths will be added to death tallies reported on Mondays and Tuesdays.
6:59 am Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home
Our food critic Tan Vinh declares the roast pork at Huong Xua Deli in White Center the best banh mi in the Puget Sound region. The roast pork is essentially a Vietnamese-style porchetta sandwich seasoned with Chinese five-spice powder. This banh mi is stuffed with chopped-up pork belly and cracklings along with spears of cucumber and mayo. Other optional fixings include (from left to right) cilantro, pickled daikon and carrots and jalapeno peppers. Also pictured is a slab of roast pork belly. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Need takeout ideas? Food critic Tan Vinh ate at 100 (!!) banh mi spots in the Seattle area, and came up with 12 favorites. On the bookshelf: A new COVID-era anthology features literary luminaries such as Garth Stein telling tales of hope, heartache and more — with a heavy Seattle presence.
—Kris Higginson
6:44 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
St. Michael Medical Center, formerly known as Harrison Medical Center. (Courtesy of Kitsap Sun)
Why wasn’t the public told sooner about a COVID-19 outbreak at a Bremerton hospital, even though health officials knew? During a weeklong silence, the hospital admitted patients who now have infections linked to the outbreak, which has grown to 65 confirmed cases.
The CDC has told states to be ready to distribute vaccines to high-risk people as soon as next month. But some medical experts find that timeline "deeply worrisome," and the historic task looks overwhelming in many places. Here's what Washington state officials are saying about this.
Cheap, widely available steroids can save lives of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, according to studies that prompted health officials to issue new treatment guidance.
A youngster approaches a team of New York City police officers as they walk with face masks to hand out to anyone who needs or asks for one in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York. (Kathy Willens / The Associated Press, file)
COVID-19 has killed more police officers this year than all other causes combined, statistics show, and the toll on officers may eventually surpass that of 9/11.
A biker who went to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has died. It's the first fatality among hundreds of cases tied directly to the event.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family tested positive. He calls the ordeal " one of the most challenging and difficult things we've ever had to endure." Santa Claus is nervous about coming to town. And department-store Santas aren't the only worried ones as struggling retailers plan for a holiday season unlike any other.
—Kris Higginson
