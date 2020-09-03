With the world racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. government announced Wednesday that states should be ready to distribute one by Nov. 1 — raising concerns among public-health experts that a vaccine approval could be rushed by political considerations ahead of a presidential election.

The Washington State Department of Health said later Wednesday that it hopes the federal government will “critically evaluate these new vaccines for their safety and efficacy in an unbiased way.”

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our COVID-19 coverage can be found here.