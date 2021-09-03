The new requirement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge throughout the region, driven by the contagious delta variant, King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a statement. The order, which applies to everyone age 5 and up, will go into effect next Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the United States has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic — or fifth, depending on which expert you ask. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious delta variant spreads, cases and hospitalizations are at their highest since last winter. COVID-19 deaths, too, are on a steady incline.
You'll have to mask up at big outdoor gatherings in King County, regardless of whether you're vaccinated. Here's how the new mandate will change the game for Seattle-area sports fans. It came on the same day local health officials said new infections could soon plateau here — but, worried about full emergency rooms and Labor Day weekend gatherings, they're calling for caution.
Labor Day weekend travelers, keep your vaccine card and mask close. Here's what to expect if you're out and about. If you're not vaccinated, the CDC's director says please just stay home — but she did suggest one kind of local trip to take.
If you need to get vaccinated to keep your job, time is ticking down. State workers and teachers covered by Washington's vaccine mandate need to get Moderna’s first dose by Monday to reach full vaccination by the deadline, although you still have time if you’re getting a vaccine made by Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Find the timeline and more information here.
A new variant may be able to evade immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies. The U.S. and the World Health Organization are watching the mu variant closely.
"Vaccine snob" travelers are flocking to a U.S. territoryfor sun, sea and shots as they enjoy upscale hotels and luxury shopping.