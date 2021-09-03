Masks will soon be required at all outdoor events in King County with 500 or more people, regardless of vaccination status, the county’s top health official announced Thursday.

The new requirement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge throughout the region, driven by the contagious delta variant, King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a statement. The order, which applies to everyone age 5 and up, will go into effect next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United States has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic — or fifth, depending on which expert you ask. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious delta variant spreads, cases and hospitalizations are at their highest since last winter. COVID-19 deaths, too, are on a steady incline.

But after cases peaked in Britain and India, delta outbreaks dissipated in those countries. Now, scientists are struggling to understand why and what that may mean for similar surges, including the one in the U.S.

