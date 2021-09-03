Masks will soon be required at all outdoor events in King County with 500 or more people, regardless of vaccination status, the county’s top health official announced Thursday.
The new requirement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge throughout the region, driven by the contagious delta variant, King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a statement. The order, which applies to everyone age 5 and up, will go into effect next Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the United States has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic — or fifth, depending on which expert you ask. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious delta variant spreads, cases and hospitalizations are at their highest since last winter. COVID-19 deaths, too, are on a steady incline.
But after cases peaked in Britain and India, delta outbreaks dissipated in those countries. Now, scientists are struggling to understand why and what that may mean for similar surges, including the one in the U.S.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Oregon officials: 84% of recent COVID cases in unvaccinated
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say unvaccinated people accounted for more than 84% of the state’s recent COVID-19 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday its latest breakthrough case report showed 2,592 breakthrough cases between Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 accounting for 15.9% of the state’s total cases that week. During that same time period, unvaccinated people accounted for 84.1% of Oregon’s reported COVID cases.
KOIN reports that to date, there have been 13,166 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48. Of Oregon’s total breakthrough cases, health officials say 4.9% of people were hospitalized and 0.9% died. The median age of those who died was 81.
More than 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden
LYNDEN — Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden.
Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases.
After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair returned with an extended 10-day schedule that ran from Aug. 12-21.
Although fair officials track the number of people who visit the fair north of Bellingham, they have declined to release this year’s attendance numbers.
“What we are seeing regarding the fair highlights the need for masking or other precautions when attending large events, given our high case rate right now,” Moon’s statement said.
Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The intensive care rooms at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center are full, each a blinking jungle of tubes, wires and mechanical breathing machines. The patients nestled inside are a lot alike: All unvaccinated, mostly middle-aged, paralyzed and sedated, reliant on life support and locked in a silent struggle against COVID-19.
But watch for a moment, and glimpses of who they were before the coronavirus become clear.
Artfully inked tattoos cover the tanned forearm of a man in his 30s. An expectant mother’s slightly swollen belly is briefly revealed as a nurse adjusts her position. The young woman is five months pregnant and hooked to a breathing machine.
Down the hall, another pregnant woman, just 24 and hooked to a ventilator, is lying prone — on top of her developing fetus — to get more air into her ravaged lungs.
Keep your mask and vaccine card close: What to expect for Labor Day travel
The last time the country celebrated a long holiday weekend, the mood was lighter. Travel boomed, and the delta variant had not yet caused a surge that sparked new mask requirements, restrictions and unease.
Experts believe travelers will be out and about during Labor Day weekend, but the concerns are different from what they were in early July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said unvaccinated people should not travel during the holiday.
Still, there is one piece of good news: The airline delays and cancellations that plagued air travel earlier this summer appear to have been resolved, even amid nasty tropical weather.
“This summer was an outlier for operations,” said Mike Arnot, a spokesperson for airline data company Cirium.
WHO Lists Mu as ‘Variant of Interest’
The World Health Organization is monitoring a new coronavirus variant called “mu” — known by scientists as B.1.621 — and has added it to the list of “variants of interest” because of preliminary evidence it can evade antibodies.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the United States was also monitoring the new variant, which was first identified in Colombia in January and now makes up 39% of all cases there.
The WHO says the variant has the potential to evade immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies, and because of that, it was listed as a “variant of interest” on Aug. 30.
Still, Fauci said it is not at all common in the United States, where the highly contagious delta variant makes up 99% of all COVID-19 cases. He said the new variant “has a constellation of mutations that suggests it would evade certain antibodies,” but there is so far very little clinical data supporting that conclusion.
Unvaccinated Americans shouldn’t travel during Labor Day weekend, CDC says
Those who are not fully vaccinated against covid-19 should avoid travel over the upcoming holiday weekend, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said.
“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” she said in response to a question at a White House briefing Tuesday.
That has long been the position of the agency, which recommends that people delay domestic travel and not travel internationally until they are fully vaccinated. Walensky reiterated the guidance that people who are fully vaccinated, and wearing masks, can travel – but she added a caveat.
“Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” she said.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
You'll have to mask up at big outdoor gatherings in King County, regardless of whether you're vaccinated. Here's how the new mandate will change the game for Seattle-area sports fans. It came on the same day local health officials said new infections could soon plateau here — but, worried about full emergency rooms and Labor Day weekend gatherings, they're calling for caution.
Labor Day weekend travelers, keep your vaccine card and mask close. Here's what to expect if you're out and about. If you're not vaccinated, the CDC's director says please just stay home — but she did suggest one kind of local trip to take.
If you need to get vaccinated to keep your job, time is ticking down. State workers and teachers covered by Washington's vaccine mandate need to get Moderna’s first dose by Monday to reach full vaccination by the deadline, although you still have time if you’re getting a vaccine made by Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Find the timeline and more information here.
A new variant may be able to evade immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies. The U.S. and the World Health Organization are watching the mu variant closely.
"Vaccine snob" travelers are flocking to a U.S. territory for sun, sea and shots as they enjoy upscale hotels and luxury shopping.
