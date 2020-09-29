The world surpassed 1 million coronavirus deaths on Monday, a bleak milestone that comes nine months into the pandemic — and even then, it’s almost certainly a vast undercount. Despite the need for an accurate reporting of data, scientific experts are saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been blundering for months, leading to serious questions about the agency’s credibility.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week, and is urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Can I be part of a COVID-19 vaccine study?
Do you want to be COVID-19 vaccine study volunteer?
Governments and companies are setting up websites where people can sign up and, so far, interest is high: More than 400,000 people have signed a registry of possible volunteers that’s part of a vaccine network set up by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
But before raising your hand, it’s important to understand how the research works.
Initial studies include only a few dozen young, healthy volunteers, since this is the first chance to see if a shot causes a risky reaction in people. Older adults, anyone with a serious underlying illness, and pregnant women are typically excluded from this testing stage.
Mid-stage studies of COVID-19 vaccines recruit a few hundred people, including some older adults. The focus is on comparing how people’s immune systems react to different doses, as well as getting more safety data.
In final-stage studies, scientists need tens of thousands of volunteers who reflect the diversity of the population, including those at high risk of severe illness from the virus.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states were conferring Tuesday on how to prevent the country’s coronavirus infection figures from accelerating to the levels being seen in other European countries, and new restrictions were possible.
New infections in Germany have hit the highest levels since April in recent weeks, with more than 2,000 new cases per day on several occasions.
That's far from the figures now being recorded in some other European countries — notably France and Spain.
But it has set alarm bells ringing in Germany and leaders are discussing what measures might be needed next.
"It’s not just a number. It’s human beings. It’s people we love." And the number you've likely been hearing — a million people now dead from the coronavirus — is almost certainly a vast undercount. We've been telling the stories of some of those who have died in the Seattle area.
After their home burned to the ground, everyone in an Eastern Washington family of seven is sick with COVID-19. But "even though we lost everything, we still have everything," father Matthew Graham says from their quarantine in two Spokane Valley hotel rooms. "We're going to get out of this OK."
As COVID-19 hits people of color disproportionately hard in Washington, Fred Hutch researchers are trying to enroll diverse volunteers in a study to build a better understanding of the virus.
White House officials pressured the CDC to play down the risk of sending children back to school buildings and sought alternate data on the pandemic's dangers to kids, according to documents and interviews that provide a look inside the push. And that was just one battlefront in a disastrous 2020 for the CDC.
Yakima County health officials have given the OK to reopen school buildings gradually, although the county is considered "high risk." Meanwhile, New York City is sending a half-million kids to classes in a controversial move being watched around the country, and the federal government says it will ship millions of coronavirus tests in a bid to reopen school buildings.
The emotional toll of the pandemic is steep, but one group appears to be handling it better than the rest: retirees.
