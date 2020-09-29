Editor’s note: This is a live account of COVID-19 updates from Tuesday, September 29, as the day unfolded. It is no longer being updated. Click here to see all the most recent news about the pandemic, and click here to find additional resources.

The world surpassed 1 million coronavirus deaths on Monday, a bleak milestone that comes nine months into the pandemic — and even then, it’s almost certainly a vast undercount. Despite the need for an accurate reporting of data, scientific experts are saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been blundering for months, leading to serious questions about the agency’s credibility.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week, and is urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

