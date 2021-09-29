By
 

Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. Even before President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 announcement that companies with more than 100 workers would have to require vaccinations, dozens of companies, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines and Disney issued ultimatums to most workers. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to recommend that people “mix and match” their initial COVID-19 vaccine with booster shots from a different manufacturer in late October, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The CDC currently recommends that people eligible for boosters use the same vaccine they received for their initial doses. But the new studies may conclude that it is safe, or even preferable, for people to mix and match their first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine with another product as their booster shot.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

Bronwyn Russell wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home, though she wouldn’t dream of going out to eat or to hear a band play, much less setting foot on a plane. In Virginia, Oliver Midgette rarely dons a mask, never lets COVID-19 rouse any worry and happily finds himself in restaurants and among crowds.

She is vaccinated. He is not.

In a sign of the starkly different way Americans view the coronavirus pandemic, vaccinated older adults are far more worried about the virus than the unvaccinated and far likelier to take precautions despite the protection afforded by their shots, according to a new poll out Wednesday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

While growing numbers of older unvaccinated people are planning travel, embracing group gatherings and returning to gyms and houses of worship, the vaccinated are hunkering down.

“I’m worried. I don’t want to get sick,” says Russell, a 58-year-old from Des Plaines, Illinois, who is searching for part-time work while collecting disability benefits. “The people who are going about their lives are just in their own little bubbles of selfishness and don’t believe in facts.”

Read the story here.

—Matt Sedensky, The Associated Press
Forget WSU's football coach and the other spectacles. The quieter, more important story is that the vaccine mandates are working in Washington state, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

What to expect if you get a booster: The CDC has analyzed the side effects people report after the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, compared with the second. You have your pick of places to get a booster, now that Seattle and King County have reopened many vaccine clinics to meet demand.

In one of the nation's reddest and least vaccinated places, pride over being "pretty rugged individuals out here in the West" is colliding with losses as COVID-19 infections reach nearly four times the U.S. rate. Nationwide, the extreme political divide over the virus comes into sharp focus in these graphics comparing what's happening in red and blue states.

How far will kids' vaccines carry us toward the pandemic's end? They could improve the outlook for everyone — if enough parents say yes, and that's looking like a wild card. Under the new timeline, though, the shots may not be available until after Halloween.

Flying with kids has gotten more complicated. This Q&A unpacks the mask rules, the exemptions — and what happens if a child refuses to wear a mask.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

