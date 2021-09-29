The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to recommend that people “mix and match” their initial COVID-19 vaccine with booster shots from a different manufacturer in late October, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. The CDC currently recommends that people eligible for boosters use the same vaccine they received for their initial doses. But the new studies may conclude that it is safe, or even preferable, for people to mix and match their first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine with another product as their booster shot.
Forget WSU's football coach and the other spectacles. The quieter, more important story is that the vaccine mandates are working in Washington state, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
What to expect if you get a booster: The CDC has analyzed the side effects people report after the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, compared with the second. You have your pick of places to get a booster, now that Seattle and King County have reopened many vaccine clinics to meet demand.