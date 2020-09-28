The coronavirus has killed nearly a million people worldwide. In Washington state, while 25% of all confirmed coronavirus infections have occurred in King County residents, they represent 32% of patients hospitalized and 36% of the state’s death toll, state data show. Track how the virus is spreading here.

Some good news: Through desperate efforts to save their lives, scientists now have a clearer grasp on ways to treat and prevent COVID-19, and that’s apparently driving death rates down.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

