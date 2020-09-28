The coronavirus has killed nearly a million people worldwide. In Washington state, while 25% of all confirmed coronavirus infections have occurred in King County residents, they represent 32% of patients hospitalized and 36% of the state’s death toll, state data show. Track how the virus is spreading here.
Some good news: Through desperate efforts to save their lives, scientists now have a clearer grasp on ways to treat and prevent COVID-19, and that’s apparently driving death rates down.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we'll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
Brussels imposes curfew on bars as coronavirus cases soar
Facing a surge of new coronavirus cases far higher than in other parts of Belgium, Brussels authorities are closing bars early.
Beginning Monday, all bars and cafes have to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., while any other businesses selling drinks or food will shut down at 10 p.m. In addition, eating at street markets is forbidden.
Local media said authorities thought about starting the bar curfew at 10 p.m. but the proposal was rejected to support virus-ravaged businesses. According to the Belgian cafes federation, half of the country’s 12,000 bars may not survive the coronavirus crisis.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 114,000 coronavirus infections have been recorded in hard-hit Belgium — a country of 11.5 million residents — including 9,980 deaths. From Sept. 17-23, 11,934 new infections were diagnosed, with the biggest spike in Brussels, where the positive rate averages 9.7% compared to 4.7% in the whole of Belgium.
Bubble won’t be back for full 2020-21 NHL season
EDMONTON, Alberta — The 64 days spent in the NHL playoff bubble feel like six months to Barclay Goodrow.
“It’s tough,” the Tampa Bay Lightning forward said. “It’s been a grind.”
It’s a grind he and players won’t do again next season. The league and Players’ Association will meet within the next two weeks to discuss the many possibilities of what the 2020-21 season could look like, but there’s no desire to stage it entirely within quarantined bubbles.
Rabbis ponder COVID-19 queries of ultra-Orthodox Jewish life
JERUSALEM — Must an observant Jew who has lost his sense of taste and smell because of COVID-19 recite blessings for food and drink? Can one bend the metal nosepiece of a surgical face mask on the Sabbath? May one participate in communal prayers held in a courtyard from a nearby balcony?
Months into the coronavirus pandemic, ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel are addressing questions like these as their legions of followers seek advice on how to maintain proper Jewish observance under the restrictions of the outbreak.
Social distancing and nationwide lockdowns have become a reality around the globe in 2020, but for religious Jews, they can further complicate rites and customs that form the fabric of daily life in Orthodox communities. Many of these customs are performed in groups and public gatherings, making it especially challenging for the religious public to maintain its lifestyle.
Who's working from home in the Seattle area
Nearly half of Seattle-area adults have switched to working from home because of the pandemic, one of the highest percentages in the nation.
FYI Guy looks at who's switched to telework, and who's still hitting the road. There's a gap along racial lines.
Suffering from COVID-19 science overload? A small UW team wades through the deluge so you don’t have to, nosing out the best research to provide a quick daily read on the key developments.
The coronavirus may affect how you vote — if you’re a woman. Recent polls in Washington state reveal plenty about empathy and what drives people’s voting choices, particularly women, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Long before coronavirus, patients suffered as Washington nursing homes struggled with staffing. But the state still lacks a sweeping response, according to our Times Watchdog story.
How risky is it to fly? Airlines say it's safe, but recent studies reveal the potential for superspreader events. If you have to fly, follow this guidance from health and industry experts on doing it as safely as possible, and take steps to cut your hotel check-in time when you reach your destination.
Health officials are linking a string of COVID-19 cases to off-campus parties at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, even though both schools are holding the vast majority of classes online. Nationwide, worried college leaders are already canceling spring break.
Seattle-area ski resorts will reopen this fall with social distancing rules. Here’s when that will happen (weather permitting) and what to expect.
