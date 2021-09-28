By
 

Seattle and King County will reopen government-led vaccination clinics to help provide booster shots for those who are newly eligible, officials announced Monday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a vaccine booster shot for anyone 65 years or older who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. 

More than two-thirds of Washington workers subject to Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have gotten their shots, according to state data. The figures released by the Office of Financial Management come a week before a crucial deadline for Inslee’s mandate that state workers get their shots or lose their jobs.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Washington, state hospital leaders said they’re wary of feeling too optimistic because of so much uncertainty about what the pandemic — and flu season — will bring this winter.

In less than a week, nearly 63,000 Washington state workers must get vaccines or exemptions, or they'll lose their jobs. The state yesterday provided a snapshot of how this is unfolding, with some agencies far more vaccinated than others.

Need a booster shot? Seattle and King County are reopening vaccine clinics. Here's where to find them. Meanwhile, many parents have their eyes fixed on a first dose that can't come fast enough, with some begging doctors: "Please, please, please give my kid the vaccine. Drop one on the floor. Don't tell anybody."

COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping in Washington, but deaths are still rising. "It's hard to hold really serious optimism," one health official says as she and others worry that one effective treatment is in short supply.

President Joe Biden and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated, and get their boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection.

