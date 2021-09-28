Seattle and King County will reopen government-led vaccination clinics to help provide booster shots for those who are newly eligible, officials announced Monday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a vaccine booster shot for anyone 65 years or older who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
President Joe Biden on Monday received a COVID-19 booster shot as part of a broader, public push to promote vaccinations in the hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Now, I know it doesn’t look like it, but I am over 65. And that’s why I am getting my booster shot today,” said Biden, 78, before receiving his Pfizer booster shot in front of reporters and photographers at the White House.
Biden’s third shot comes less than one week after health officials approved boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine for Americans over age 65, adults with certain underlying health conditions and people living in long-term care facilities. The government also cleared the way for adult workers facing a high risk of contracting the virus to get boosters. Eligible Americans can get the third shot at least six months after they receive their second.
Biden said he did not suffer any side effects after taking his first and second shots in the winter. Like the booster administered Monday at the White House, Biden received his previous injections in front of reporters in an effort to encourage Americans to be inoculated. First lady Jill Biden is expected to soon get a booster, the president said.
In less than a week, nearly 63,000 Washington state workers must get vaccines or exemptions, or they'll lose their jobs. The state yesterday provided a snapshot of how this is unfolding, with some agencies far more vaccinated than others.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping in Washington, but deaths are still rising. "It's hard to hold really serious optimism," one health official says as she and others worry that one effective treatment is in short supply.