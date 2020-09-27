Desks have become the new toilet paper. Virtual school and remote work has driven demand for the furniture, causing a nationwide desk shortage.
Meanwhile, a Seattle Times investigation has examined how staffing struggles that had hampered the state’s nursing homes during the coronavirus outbreaks have long been a pressing issue for many of the facilities.
In Washington, the state Department of Health (DOH) reported 604 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, based on data through Friday night. The total number of diagnoses statewide has climbed to 85,830, including 2,100 deaths. Hospitalizations from the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease rose to 7,431: 19 more than a day earlier.
Off-campus parties in Oregon fuel string of new cases, officials say
Health officials are linking a string of new COVID-19 cases to off-campus parties and gatherings at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.
The outbreaks have emerged despite both schools deciding to hold the vast majority of their classes online this semester. The universities have also issued rules against gatherings of 10 people or more, both on and off campus.
Nationally, colleges and universities have been struggling to tamp down on students who break social distancing rules.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said Friday that officials have identified “outbreaks” linked to three Greek life parties, one other off-campus party and social gatherings involving three athletic teams at the University of Oregon or Oregon State University.
In all, there are 22 cases linked to UO and 13 cases to OSU, The Oregonian reported.
“What we’re seeing is individuals, as they return to college when they’ve been away, they want to celebrate, they want to see their friends,” Sidelinger said.
Because of new cases, residents of Lane County -- home to UO’s campus in Eugene -- have been told to stay away from social gatherings with anyone outside their households.
Military suicides increase during COVID-19 pandemic
Military officials say the coronavirus pandemic, war-zone deployments, national disasters and civil unrest are all adding more stress for their strained forces as figures show suicides among services members have increased.
The Pentagon refused to provide 2020 data or discuss the issue, but Army officials said discussions in Defense Department briefings indicate there has been roughly a 20% jump in overall military suicides this year.
The numbers vary by service, with the active Army seeing a 30% spike — from 88 last year to 114 this year. Meanwhile, the Navy total is believed to be lower this year.
Senior Army leaders told The Associated Press that they are looking at shortening combat deployments. The move would be part of a broader effort to make the wellbeing of soldiers and their families the Army’s top priority, overtaking combat readiness and weapons modernization.
Army leaders say they can’t directly pin the increase on the virus, but the timing coincides.
“I can’t say scientifically, but what I can say is – I can read a chart and
a graph, and the numbers have gone up in behavioral health related issues,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in an AP interview.
He added:“We cannot say definitively it is because of COVID. But there is a direct correlation from when COVID started, the numbers actually went up.”
Nursing homes struggled with staffing long before COVID-19
As COVID-19 devastated nursing homes across the state, years-long staffing problems and other issues added yet another challenging layer to the fight against the virus in facilities.
In all, COVID-19 has spread to roughly two-thirds of some 200 nursing homes in Washington state. The outbreaks in the facilities have resulted in more than 625 deaths.
In the years leading up to the pandemic, a Seattle Times investigation found inspectors had routinely documented appalling instances of time-strapped staff and patient suffering over the years. Yet Washington state hadn’t raised its standard for adequate staffing.
In dozens of interviews and a review of inspection reports, workers described poor wages and understaffing by facilities, while former residents and their relatives detailed how patients suffered as a consequence.
Inspectors cited more than half of the state’s skilled nursing facilities a total of 225 times for having insufficient or unqualified staff, according to federal data from 2018 through the start of the pandemic. The state rarely penalized nursing homes for these deficiencies, according to an analysis of thousands of pages of enforcement.
In the months since the outbreaks began, regulators and families have been more in the dark about what’s happened inside facilities.
