Desks have become the new toilet paper. Virtual school and remote work has driven demand for the furniture, causing a nationwide desk shortage.

Meanwhile, a Seattle Times investigation has examined how staffing struggles that had hampered the state’s nursing homes during the coronavirus outbreaks have long been a pressing issue for many of the facilities.

In Washington, the state Department of Health (DOH) reported 604 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, based on data through Friday night. The total number of diagnoses statewide has climbed to 85,830, including 2,100 deaths. Hospitalizations from the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease rose to 7,431: 19 more than a day earlier.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.