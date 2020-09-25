House Democrats have returned to the drawing board to work on a huge COVID-19 relief bill, an effort that has stalled for months while they negotiate with Senate Republicans on hundreds of legislative details.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced safety requirements for commercial airport service, which include physical distancing, employee screening, personal protective equipment and ways to provide services while reducing close interactions with others.
Bar owners in Marseille fight against closures as virus rebounds in France
Angry restaurant and bar owners are demonstrating in Marseille to challenge a French government order to close all public venues as of Saturday to battle resurgent virus infections.
The protesters, and local officials in France’s second-biggest city, are also threatening legal action, to try to block the order via the courts. They argue that Marseille’s virus case rise has been stabilizing, and that the central government in Paris is unfairly singling out Marseille for the toughest virus measures in the nation.
On Thursday, France reported more than 16,000 new infections, and more than 10% of intensive care beds nationwide are occupied by COVID-19 patients. France has reported 31,511 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in Europe.
How Seattle-area commutes have changed this year
Traffic is getting thicker again in many places, after the coronavirus kept people home earlier this year. This could mean a return to the hellacious delays of the 2010s, unless people shake up their lifestyles.
Our special project provides a visual look at how commutes have changed and where they're the worst in the Puget Sound region.
In the moment, you can always check traffic here.
FAQ Friday
What’s the risk of virus exposure while you're out walking or running? And what can you do to reduce that risk? In this week's FAQ Friday, researchers are outlining the recommendations as we learn more about respiratory droplets. Plus, an explanation of the three different kinds of tests for the virus.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced new requirements aimed at protecting airport workers, passengers and flight crews from the coronavirus, but his reach only extends to the security gate. Meanwhile, airlines are putting their own safety precautions in place at Sea-Tac Airport, and United will be the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus tests to passengers. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Why COVID-19 may make some healthy people critically ill, while others recover much more easily: Geneticists are finding that "this virus has one big trick," and their new understanding highlights the potential for helping these people before it's too late.
Ivar’s has temporarily closed its two spacious Seattle restaurants after they couldn't break even during the pandemic.
“People act like our safety doesn’t matter.” As businesses slowly reopen, workers say their employers are leaving them defenseless against customers who refuse to wear masks.
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics are coming to Kent and Seattle, and families will also find childhood vaccinations for school-age kids.
Tahiti, a tropical paradise, has become a kind of prison. Money and food are running out for 25 people who have been stranded there for six months after flights were canceled due to the virus.
