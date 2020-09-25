By
 

House Democrats have returned to the drawing board to work on a huge COVID-19 relief bill, an effort that has stalled for months while they negotiate with Senate Republicans on hundreds of legislative details.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced safety requirements for commercial airport service, which include physical distancing, employee screening, personal protective equipment and ways to provide services while reducing close interactions with others.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

FAQ Friday

Joggers cruise down the Burke-Gilman Trail near the UW Campus in July. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Joggers cruise down the Burke-Gilman Trail near the UW Campus in July. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

What’s the risk of virus exposure while you're out walking or running? And what can you do to reduce that risk? In this week's FAQ Friday, researchers are outlining the recommendations as we learn more about respiratory droplets. Plus, an explanation of the three different kinds of tests for the virus.

Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Passengers walk near the south end of the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Passengers walk near the south end of the terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced new requirements aimed at protecting airport workers, passengers and flight crews from the coronavirus, but his reach only extends to the security gate. Meanwhile, airlines are putting their own safety precautions in place at Sea-Tac Airport, and United will be the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus tests to passengers. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Why COVID-19 may make some healthy people critically ill, while others recover much more easily: Geneticists are finding that "this virus has one big trick," and their new understanding highlights the potential for helping these people before it's too late.

Ivar’s has temporarily closed its two spacious Seattle restaurants after they couldn't break even during the pandemic.

“People act like our safety doesn’t matter.” As businesses slowly reopen, workers say their employers are leaving them defenseless against customers who refuse to wear masks.

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics are coming to Kent and Seattle, and families will also find childhood vaccinations for school-age kids.

Tahiti, a tropical paradise, has become a kind of prison. Money and food are running out for 25 people who have been stranded there for six months after flights were canceled due to the virus.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories