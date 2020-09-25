Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Traffic is getting thicker again in many places, after the coronavirus kept people home earlier this year. This could mean a return to the hellacious delays of the 2010s, unless people shake up their lifestyles.
What’s the risk of virus exposure while you're out walking or running? And what can you do to reduce that risk? In this week's FAQ Friday, researchers are outlining the recommendations as we learn more about respiratory droplets. Plus, an explanation of the three different kinds of tests for the virus.
“People act like our safety doesn’t matter.” As businesses slowly reopen, workers say their employers are leaving them defenseless against customers who refuse to wear masks.
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics are coming to Kent and Seattle, and families will also find childhood vaccinations for school-age kids.
Tahiti, a tropical paradise, has become a kind of prison. Money and food are running out for 25 people who have been stranded there for six months after flights were canceled due to the virus.
—Kris Higginson
