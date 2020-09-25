House Democrats have returned to the drawing board to work on a huge COVID-19 relief bill, an effort that has stalled for months while they negotiate with Senate Republicans on hundreds of legislative details.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced safety requirements for commercial airport service, which include physical distancing, employee screening, personal protective equipment and ways to provide services while reducing close interactions with others.

