The U.S. launched their effort to offer boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine to Americans as health officials emphasized that the unvaccinated Americans is still primary issue.
“We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A group of public health experts advising Western states’ governors agreed with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommendations to give booster shots to people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and people 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.
Israel says US booster plan supports its own aggressive push
Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk.
Israeli officials credit the booster shot, which has already been delivered to about a third of the population, with helping suppress the country’s latest wave of COVID-19 infections. They say the differing approaches are based on the same realization that the booster is the right way to go, and expect the U.S. and other countries to expand their campaigns in the coming months.
“The decision reinforced our results that the third dose is safe,” said Dr. Nadav Davidovitch, head of the school of public health at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University and chairman of the country’s association of public health physicians. “The main question now is of prioritization.”
The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of the year so that more people in poor countries can get their first two doses, but Israeli officials say the booster shot is just as important in preventing infections.
South Africa’s vaccine train takes doses to poor areas
When Wongalwethu Mbanjwa tried to get a COVID-19 vaccination and found his local center closed, a friend told him there was another option: Get one on the train.
So Mbanjwa did.
Not any train, but South Africa’s vaccine train — which has now made its way to the small town of Swartkops on the country’s south coast. Carrying doctors, nurses and, crucially, vaccine doses, it has a mission to bring vaccines closer to people in small towns and poorer parts of South Africa, which has the continent’s highest number of coronavirus infections at more than 2.8 million.
The train is parked at the Swartkops rail station, the first stop on a three-month journey through the poor Eastern Cape province. It will stay for about two weeks at a time at seven stations in the province to vaccinate as many people as possible.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers
Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus.
How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be.
The Biden administration last month announced plans to give boosters to nearly everybody. But U.S. regulators have rejected the across-the-board approach and instead said third shots of Pfizer’s vaccine should go to people who are 65 and older and certain others at high risk from COVID-19.
Still, the crisis is constantly evolving, and some top U.S. health officials expect boosters will be more broadly authorized in the coming weeks or months. And that, plus continued growth in initial vaccinations, could mean a huge gain in sales and profits for Pfizer and Moderna in particular.
This stubborn failure of political leadership continues today. There was another glaring example of it this past week in the Tri-Cities region.
I keep focusing on the Tri-Cities, in Central Washington, because it has been a hot spot for coronavirus as well as for political psychodrama. On cue, the congressman there, Rep. Dan Newhouse, has picked the peak of a local surge to plunge into the pandemic culture wars by co-sponsoring a new bill called the “Masks Off Act.”
The bill is like a totem for our time. Introduced as schools have been struggling to get back to full-time in-person learning, it seeks not to bolster the overall public health effort, but to reward parents, in taxpayer dollars, who are fleeing from it.