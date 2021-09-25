The U.S. launched their effort to offer boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine to Americans as health officials emphasized that the unvaccinated Americans is still primary issue.

“We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A group of public health experts advising Western states’ governors agreed with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommendations to give booster shots to people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and people 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

