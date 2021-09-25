The U.S. launched their effort to offer boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine to Americans as health officials emphasized that the unvaccinated Americans is still primary issue.
“We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A group of public health experts advising Western states’ governors agreed with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommendations to give booster shots to people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and people 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers
Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus.
How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be.
The Biden administration last month announced plans to give boosters to nearly everybody. But U.S. regulators have rejected the across-the-board approach and instead said third shots of Pfizer’s vaccine should go to people who are 65 and older and certain others at high risk from COVID-19.
Still, the crisis is constantly evolving, and some top U.S. health officials expect boosters will be more broadly authorized in the coming weeks or months. And that, plus continued growth in initial vaccinations, could mean a huge gain in sales and profits for Pfizer and Moderna in particular.
This stubborn failure of political leadership continues today. There was another glaring example of it this past week in the Tri-Cities region.
I keep focusing on the Tri-Cities, in Central Washington, because it has been a hot spot for coronavirus as well as for political psychodrama. On cue, the congressman there, Rep. Dan Newhouse, has picked the peak of a local surge to plunge into the pandemic culture wars by co-sponsoring a new bill called the “Masks Off Act.”
The bill is like a totem for our time. Introduced as schools have been struggling to get back to full-time in-person learning, it seeks not to bolster the overall public health effort, but to reward parents, in taxpayer dollars, who are fleeing from it.