United Nations leaders gathering at a virtual summit this week are hoping a coronavirus vaccine will be affordable to all countries, rich and poor, and some say they’re concerned that the U.S., China and Russia have opted out of the collaborative effort.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House might reject a plan by the Food and Drug Administration that would issue tough new standards for emergency approval of a vaccine, suspicious that it was a “political move.”

