By
 

United Nations leaders gathering at a virtual summit this week are hoping a coronavirus vaccine will be affordable to all countries, rich and poor, and some say they’re concerned that the U.S., China and Russia have opted out of the collaborative effort.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House might reject a plan by the Food and Drug Administration that would issue tough new standards for emergency approval of a vaccine, suspicious that it was a “political move.”

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine cooking: Recipes to try at home

The Pantry Kitchen Challenge is back! Take part in Round 1 of our fall season with these four ingredients.

And forget scampi. A quick, alternative shrimp recipe is perfect for weeknight cooking.

Spiced ginger shrimp with burst tomatoes, Sept. 2, 2020. Adding a handful of tomatoes to this take on shrimp scampi makes for a bright, full-flavored meal that’s speedy and complex. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (David Malosh/The New York Times)
Spiced ginger shrimp with burst tomatoes, Sept. 2, 2020. Adding a handful of tomatoes to this take on shrimp scampi makes for a bright, full-flavored meal that’s speedy and complex. Food styled by Simon Andrews. (David Malosh/The New York Times)
—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Flu and COVID-19

(Peter Hamlin / AP Illustration)
(Peter Hamlin / AP Illustration)

How can you tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19? It's impossible to know for sure without a test, but there are a few signs to watch for.

Meanwhile, health officials in Washington state say getting a flu vaccine this fall is more important than ever.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Pennsylvania’s new coronavirus exposure-notification app is shown in an app store for download in Zelienople, Pennsylvania. The University of Washington is testing a similar app that notifies people who opt into the system if they’ve been close to someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Keith Srakocic / AP)
Pennsylvania’s new coronavirus exposure-notification app is shown in an app store for download in Zelienople, Pennsylvania. The University of Washington is testing a similar app that notifies people who opt into the system if they’ve been close to someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Keith Srakocic / AP)

This fall, UW will test smartphone technology that tells you if you were exposed to the coronavirus, sending a notification if you got within six feet of someone who tested positive. If this pilot goes well, it could be available statewide. Here’s how it works.

A massive genetic study shows the virus mutating and possibly growing more contagious as it spreads through the U.S.

Our neighbors to the north are in a second COVID-19 wave, Canada's prime minister said yesterday, warning that this fall is looking far worse than the spring.

Some airports are deploying speedy virus tests and sniffer dogs in a race to unlock travel.

Missouri's governor, an opponent of mandatory masks, has tested positive.

People may not know if trick-or-treating will happen (here are the latest safety guidelines on that), but they sure are buying a lot of Halloween candy while they wait to find out.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories