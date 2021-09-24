In the latest twist in the debate over booster vaccinations, advisers to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Pfizer boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

The panel also offered the option of a booster for those ages 18 and 48 with chronic health problems, but did not open boosters to healthy front-line health care workers.

At the U.N., county leaders brought attention to the global inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said 82% of the world’s vaccine doses have been acquired by wealthy countries, while less than 1% has gone to low-income countries.

“It is therefore a great concern that the global community has not sustained the principles of solidarity and cooperation in securing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption