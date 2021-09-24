In the latest twist in the debate over booster vaccinations, advisers to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Pfizer boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.
The panel also offered the option of a booster for those ages 18 and 48 with chronic health problems, but did not open boosters to healthy front-line health care workers.
At the U.N., county leaders brought attention to the global inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said 82% of the world’s vaccine doses have been acquired by wealthy countries, while less than 1% has gone to low-income countries.
“It is therefore a great concern that the global community has not sustained the principles of solidarity and cooperation in securing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Doctor who has lost more than 100 patients to COVID says some deny virus from their death beds: ‘I don’t believe you’
As a pulmonologist and director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health hospital in southeastern Michigan, Matthew Trunsky sees some of the facility’s sickest patients and is often the bearer of bad news.
When a well-regarded intensive care unit nurse told him during a recent shift that the wife of an unvaccinated COVID patient had berated her when she informed the woman of her husband’s deteriorating condition, Trunsky, who has lost more than 100 patients to the coronavirus, reached his breaking point.
On Facebook, he vented about a critically ill patient who disputed his COVID-19 diagnosis. Another threatened to call a lawyer if he wasn’t given ivermectin. A third, Trunsky wrote, told the doctor they would rather die than take one of the vaccines. Another demanded another doctor, saying "I don't believe you" to Trunsky.
The physician added: “Of course the answer was to have been vaccinated – but they were not and now they’re angry at the medical community for their failure.”
COVID-19 booster shots have launched for millions of Americans. The CDC split with its advisers on one part of the plan late last night, recommending the shots for a larger group of people as it vaulted the nation into a major new phase of the vaccine drive.
Washington state analyzed two COVID-19 scenarios for fall,and one is much worse than the other. Deaths are rising "rapidly," the state says, and Washingtonians are at a critical moment in terms of how our actions can shape the pandemic's severity in coming months. The state reported 4,154 new coronavirus cases and 61 new deaths yesterday.
A nurse's brother died of COVID-19 "in the same hospital, and I didn't even know." Shanette Harper, who was caring for patients just down the hallway when her 43-year-old brother was rushed in, is telling her story in hopes of saving someone else's life. “I need to talk about this,” she says. “Because I am a person of color. Because I hesitated to get (the vaccine). Because I did get it.”