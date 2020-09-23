The United States’ COVID-19 death toll topped 200,000 on Tuesday, a bleak reminder that our country has the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world. President Donald Trump continues to insist a vaccine will be ready before the November presidential election.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee issued new guidance Tuesday for business meetings, professional development training and similar activities.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we'll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
UK government defends new virus strategy; experts skeptical
LONDON — The British government on Wednesday defended its strategy for combating a second wave of COVID-19 cases amid criticism that its new slate of restrictions will not be enough to stop an exponential spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the new rules — including a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants, increased use of face masks and once again encouraging people to work from home — in a televised address on Tuesday night.
Many health experts said they did not think the government’s plan would be sufficient to stop the rapid rise in new COVID-19 infections.
Telling COVID’s story: At UN, leaders spin virus storylines
The subject: coronavirus. The status: urgent. The solutions: as diverse as the nations they lead.
With the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly reduced to recorded speeches because of the pandemic, leaders are using this week as an opportunity to depict the pandemic from the vantage points of their nations and themselves — and present their visions of efforts to fight the virus and advocate what they believe must be done.
Here's a smattering of myriad ideas from speeches on Tuesday, the first day of the general debate.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The first coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect people with a single shot has entered the final stages of testing in the U.S., in a trial that will recruit up to 60,000 participants. And although adults may be able to get a vaccine by next summer, kids will have to wait — perhaps far longer.
The United States' COVID-19 death toll has topped 200,000. That's nearly half the number of Americans killed in World War II, and by far the highest toll in the world. A widely cited UW model predicts it will double by the end of the year. Behind every number is the story of a human life whose loss is felt by countless other people. Our Lives Remembered series tells some of those stories.
The Pentagon used taxpayer money meant for masks and swabs to make jet-engine parts and body armor instead.
Social gatherings are getting trickier as cooler, wetter weather pushes us inside. One solution: pandemic pods, also known as quarantine bubbles. Epidemiologists offer advice on how to create them and set the ground rules.
Is Halloween canceled? Not exactly, but it’s never been scarier for parents. Know the CDC's guidelines on safe ways to have fun, along with these practical do’s and don’ts.
Look up! Coronavirus test kits may drop from the sky as Walmart tests the use of drones to deliver to customers' homes.
Local Jews are marking the ancient High Holidays with the help of technology, which has forced some spiritual adjustments.
