By
 

After weeks of debate, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized booster shots for adults over 65 who received their second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine dose at least six months ago. The FDA also authorized booster shots for adult Pfizer-BioNTech recipients who are at high risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 or are at risk of serious complications from the disease because of frequent exposure to the coronavirus at their jobs.

The decision sets up the beginning of another logistics operation to deliver vaccines to the most vulnerable Americans.

King County announced that the county has reached a deal with unions representing most of its employees, extending the deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to Dec. 2.

The new agreement gives some leeway for workers who have been hesitant. They won’t be fired from county employment “provided they have begun the process for being fully vaccinated and can complete that process by Dec. 2,” Constantine’s office said in a news release.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Most employees of King County will have more time to get vaccinated. The county last night announced a deal with unions to delay the shot requirement for roughly 10,000 workers.

Is your mask good enough to beat the delta variant? It may be time for an upgrade. When one researcher saw the results of his recent study on masks, "I threw away my cloth mask," he says. He's among experts who have revised their guidance on what's best. If you want to keep wearing your cloth mask, proceed with caution and try two tests to gauge its effectiveness.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both vaccines are knockouts, but one seems to have the edge, multiple studies indicate. This is playing into the debate over booster shots. The FDA yesterday authorized Pfizer boosters for older Americans, people with underlying health conditions and high-risk workers. But more hurdles lie ahead before the dispensing of boosters can begin. 

Ahh-chooo! Is that COVID-19 or a cold? As we enter cold and flu season, here’s how you might be able to tell, and how to choose the right test.

Three Seattle scientists are getting millions to chase their "wildest scientific ideas" about viral outbreaks including the coronavirus.

Alaska is staggering under the nation's highest COVID-19 case rate per capita. In Idaho, so many people are dying that funeral homes are "bursting at the seams." Both states have activated "crisis standards of care" for deciding which patients to treat; here's how that looks.


—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories