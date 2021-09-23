After weeks of debate, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized booster shots for adults over 65 who received their second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine dose at least six months ago. The FDA also authorized booster shots for adult Pfizer-BioNTech recipients who are at high risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 or are at risk of serious complications from the disease because of frequent exposure to the coronavirus at their jobs.

The decision sets up the beginning of another logistics operation to deliver vaccines to the most vulnerable Americans.

King County announced that the county has reached a deal with unions representing most of its employees, extending the deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to Dec. 2.

The new agreement gives some leeway for workers who have been hesitant. They won’t be fired from county employment “provided they have begun the process for being fully vaccinated and can complete that process by Dec. 2,” Constantine’s office said in a news release.

