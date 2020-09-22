Tuesday is the first official day of autumn, and Washingtonians in five central and eastern counties can celebrate with traditional — and socially distanced — fall activities, including hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, according to new coronavirus guidance Gov. Jay Inslee issued Monday.

Businesses and workers continue to feel the pandemic’s economic impacts. Yet another downtown Seattle store, Columbia Sportswear, recently joined the list of businesses that won’t reopen after the pandemic.

