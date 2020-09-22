By
 

Tuesday is the first official day of autumn, and Washingtonians in five central and eastern counties can celebrate with traditional — and socially distanced — fall activities, including hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, according to new coronavirus guidance Gov. Jay Inslee issued Monday.

Businesses and workers continue to feel the pandemic’s economic impacts. Yet another downtown Seattle store, Columbia Sportswear, recently joined the list of businesses that won’t reopen after the pandemic.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

New guidelines about how the virus spreads were yanked down from the CDC's website yesterday. The guidelines marked a profound shift, experts said after they were posted quietly. But the CDC said they'd been posted in error. This threatens to undermine the agency's credibility, amid accusations that the Trump administration is meddling in its scientific process.

How the economic downturn is hitting Washingtonians: The state has unveiled a new interactive tool to track the virus' impact on our economy. It's already showing where residents are most in need of food assistance, which industries are recovering fastest and more.

Millions of Americans are in danger of missing relief payments of up to $1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. Eligible people are urged to register as soon as possible.

In early January, 3M was making 22 million respirators per month in the United States. By October, the company says, it will have increased production to 95 million respirators per month. (Amanda Voisard / For The Washington Post)

Why are N95 masks still so hard to get in the world's richest country? The story of one mask that wound up on an ER nurse's face illustrates what's keeping the lifesaving item largely out of reach for millions of Americans.

Older Americans are having second thoughts about where to live as COVID-19 steals lives, independence and social interactions at senior housing facilities.

Mass testing is no magic bullet against the virus, and in some ways it may be making matters worse, Europe is finding. Britain is imposing new restrictions today as infections double there every seven days. Smartphones were supposed to be a key part of the fight, too, but that's not working out so well.

The NFL fined Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and two others $100,000 yesterday for violating rules regarding wearing face coverings during games. The league's actions are designed to send a message about compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not have a mask over his face during the final minutes of the game on Sunday. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

