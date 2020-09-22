Tuesday is the first official day of autumn, and Washingtonians in five central and eastern counties can celebrate with traditional — and socially distanced — fall activities, including hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, according to new coronavirus guidance Gov. Jay Inslee issued Monday.
Businesses and workers continue to feel the pandemic’s economic impacts. Yet another downtown Seattle store, Columbia Sportswear, recently joined the list of businesses that won’t reopen after the pandemic.
Campus outbreak brings uncertainty to San Diego’s reopening
The start of the semester at San Diego State University was, as always, a time for students to make and renew friendships on and off its urban campus and enjoy the beach and the city’s unmatched August weather.
The coronavirus meant far fewer people returned to campus this year but the parties, cookouts and other festivities that mark the start of the fall semester went on as usual for a week or two, then abruptly stopped as infections quickly mounted.
James Floyd, a freshman from Davis, California, noticed a mood change when classmates began getting tested. “Once a friend got it, they got scared,” he said.
There have been larger outbreaks at U.S. colleges, but none may be more impactful than the one at San Diego State.
A pandemic upshot: Seniors are having second thoughts about where to live
Older adults are rethinking the question of where to live as they age anew in light of the ongoing toll of the coronavirus pandemic — disrupted lives, social isolation, mounting deaths.
Some people who planned to move to senior housing are now choosing to live independently rather than communally. Others wonder whether transferring to a setting where they can get more assistance might be the right call.
These decisions, hard enough during ordinary times, are now fraught with uncertainty as the economy falters and COVID-19 deaths climb, including tens of thousands in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
As Europe faces second wave of virus, tracing apps lack impact
Mobile apps tracing new coronavirus cases were touted as a key part of Europe’s plan to beat the outbreak. Seven months into the pandemic, virus cases are surging again and the apps have not been widely adopted due to privacy concerns, technical problems and lack of interest from the public.
Britain, Portugal and Finland this month became the latest to unveil smartphone apps that alert people if they’ve been near someone who turned out to be infected so they can seek treatment or isolate – a key step in breaking the chain of contagion.
But a few countries have scrapped their tracing apps and others that have rolled them out have found so few users that the technology is not very effective. The adoption rate goes from about a third of the population in Finland and Ireland, to 22% in Germany and a meager 4% in France.
Health officials initially targeted a 60% adoption rate, an optimistic goal based on an Oxford University study from April, although researchers noted a lower uptake still helps if other measures, such as social distancing, are enforced.
Greece: Prosecutors told to put anti-maskers on trial
Judicial authorities in Greece received instructions Tuesday to pursue the prosecution of anti-mask activists with fast-tracked trials and penalties for convictions of up to a year in prison.
The instructions issued by a Supreme Court prosecutor described activists who oppose government orders to wear masks to curb the coronavirus as a threat to public health and public order.
While Greece’s COVID-19 infection rate remains lower than in most other European Union member nations, the country has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases since early August. Anti-maskers have since stepped up activity.
Six more months of coronavirus restrictions, UK leader warns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons on Tuesday that they should not expect to return to a normal social or work life for at least six months, as he ordered new restrictions that he hopes will suppress a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.
Saying that Britain had to act now or face a huge second wave of COVID-19, Johnson announced a package of new restrictions, including requiring pubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues in England to close down between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and urging people to work from home where possible.
Just weeks ago, Johnson had encouraged workers to go back into the office to keep city centers from becoming ghost towns and expressed hope that society could return to normal by Christmas. In a stark change of tone, he said Tuesday that “for the time being, this virus is a fact of our lives.”
South Africa’s rhino poaching drops during virus lockdown
South Africa’s anti-COVID-19 lockdown is credited with helping to achieve a dramatic drop in rhino killings, but as the country opens up experts warn of a possible resurgence of poaching of one of Earth’s most endangered mammals.
Redoubled efforts are critical to protect the country’s rhinoceros population, South African officials and wildlife activists say, as World Rhino Day is marked Tuesday.
South Africa’s nationwide shutdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus was imposed at the end of March and stopped all international and domestic travel. The country has gradually reopened and will allow a return of international tourists on Oct. 1.
In the first six months of 2020, the numbers of South African rhinos killed by poachers fell by more than 50% from the previous year, to 166, according to official statistics from the environment department.
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?
It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age. Research is still underway, but children under age 10 seem to be less likely than older kids to transmit the virus to other children and adults.
With other respiratory viruses, “young children are the germ factories. In this case, it’s different and we don’t really know why,’’ said Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
