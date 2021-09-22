By
 

With Idaho’s hospitals operating under “crisis standards of care,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee put pressure on Idaho’s political leaders to take action to stem COVID-19 cases.

“Today in my state, Washington citizens in many cases cannot get heart surgery, cannot get cancer surgery that they need, because we are having to take too many people of unvaccinated nature and unmasked, many of whom come from Idaho, and that’s just maddening frankly,” Inslee said on MSNBC on Friday.

While Washington has enacted mask and vaccine mandates, Idaho’s governor has not issued any such orders.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Tuesday that she will extend the city’s eviction moratorium until Jan. 15. The moratorium was set to expire at the end of September.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

"Stop clogging up my hospitals," Gov. Jay Inslee fired at leaders in Idaho, where infections are hitting new highs as unused vaccines expire. Inslee called on Idaho to act amid the "maddening" toll on Washington residents. Meanwhile, an Idaho ICU doctor's touching message to his exhausted co-workers has gone viral, bringing health-care workers across the nation to tears. 

The U.S. is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world, President Joe Biden will announce today as he pushes other wealthy nations at the U.N. General Assembly to help vaccinate 70% of the world within the next year. Other leaders are already saying the American efforts aren't enough.

Seattle renters will be protected longer, but landlords are fuming after Mayor Jenny Durkan extended the city's eviction ban, which was due to expire this month. Rent and mortgage debts are creating conundrums nationwide: In Detroit, one woman lost her husband to COVID-19 and didn't qualify for pandemic housing aid. Then newspaper readers paid off her home.

When will kids under 12 be approved for vaccines? The timing will likely be different for three age groups. Here's what parents should know about the steps ahead.

A couple wore masks in a Texas restaurant to protect their newborn, who has cystic fibrosis. The owner kicked them out.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories