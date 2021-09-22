With Idaho’s hospitals operating under “crisis standards of care,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee put pressure on Idaho’s political leaders to take action to stem COVID-19 cases.

“Today in my state, Washington citizens in many cases cannot get heart surgery, cannot get cancer surgery that they need, because we are having to take too many people of unvaccinated nature and unmasked, many of whom come from Idaho, and that’s just maddening frankly,” Inslee said on MSNBC on Friday.

While Washington has enacted mask and vaccine mandates, Idaho’s governor has not issued any such orders.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Tuesday that she will extend the city’s eviction moratorium until Jan. 15. The moratorium was set to expire at the end of September.

