“Today in my state, Washington citizens in many cases cannot get heart surgery, cannot get cancer surgery that they need, because we are having to take too many people of unvaccinated nature and unmasked, many of whom come from Idaho, and that’s just maddening frankly,” Inslee said on MSNBC on Friday.
While Washington has enacted mask and vaccine mandates, Idaho’s governor has not issued any such orders.
The U.S. is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world, President Joe Biden will announce today as he pushes other wealthy nations at the U.N. General Assembly to help vaccinate 70% of the world within the next year. Other leaders are already saying the American efforts aren't enough.