“Today in my state, Washington citizens in many cases cannot get heart surgery, cannot get cancer surgery that they need, because we are having to take too many people of unvaccinated nature and unmasked, many of whom come from Idaho, and that’s just maddening frankly,” Inslee said on MSNBC on Friday.
While Washington has enacted mask and vaccine mandates, Idaho’s governor has not issued any such orders.
How the end of the international travel ban may affect your vacation — even for domestic trips
The travel industry, Americans waiting for far-off loved ones and global tourists who want to return to the United States got the news they had been waiting for Monday — the White House announced the end of the international travel ban that has been in place since early last year.
Beginning in early November, the ban, which primarily impacted nonessential travel from 33 countries, will be replaced with a rule that requires foreign nationals flying to the United States to be fully vaccinated and test negative for the coronavirus within three days of their trip. Unvaccinated American travelers will have to test within a day before their trip, as well as after arriving in the U.S.
In 2019, the country saw 79.3 million international arrivals, according to the National Travel and Tourism Office. That number dropped to 19.4 million last year.
After more than 550 days largely without international visitors, domestic travelers will again have some company from the rest of the world. What could that mean for Americans’ future vacation plans, travel prices, crowding and available inventory?
The U.S. is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world, President Joe Biden will announce today as he pushes other wealthy nations at the U.N. General Assembly to help vaccinate 70% of the world within the next year. Other leaders are already saying the American efforts aren't enough.