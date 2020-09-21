Washington’s daily confirmed case counts, hospitalizations and deaths have all dropped since spiking in July. Human behavior is driving the changes, a state health official says, emphasizing the need to stick to masking, social distancing and other precautions. The state is also counting tests differently. Know what to look for as you track the trends on these graphics.
There’s never been a Seattle Symphony opening night like this one, streamed through car speakers on a wet evening as drivers and passengers sat in a parking lot. The concert, which rang with energy, is streaming for free.
The coronavirus spreads mainly in the air, through droplets or aerosols that apparently can travel more than 6 feet and remain suspended, the CDC now says. Experts say this represents a profound shift, but the CDC changed the guidance on its website quietly, without issuing an announcement. Here's more on the new guidance.
As U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 200,000, the nation’s daily count of new cases is climbing again, fueling worries of a resurgence. For comparison, the death toll is more than twice the population of Federal Way. And it's grown fast; only four months ago, the number stood at 100,000.
